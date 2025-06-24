ESPN’s Greg McElroy Raves About Notre Dame’s 2025 Offensive Line
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy might not be the end all, be all of college football, but when the former NFL quarterback and national champion speaks, most listen. And Notre Dame fans will be glad to hear McElroy said the Fighting Irish have the best offensive line in college football on the Always College Football podcast over the weekend.
"To be honest with you, Cole (Cubelic), I think there's a gap between number one and everyone else. I am that bullish on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. I just think they're that good," McElroy said. "I just think across the board, their starting five, I think this group has elevated beyond everyone else in college football, and frankly, I just don't think the conversation of one is that close."
That's a pretty bold statement, especially after losing starting center Pat Coogan to Indiana and starting right guard Rocco Spindler to Nebraska via the transfer portal this offseason. We're well aware both didn't start to begin the season, but both played very well down the stretch in starting roles.
Injuries are also a factor going into this season, as some of Notre Dame's star linemen are coming off big ones.
Notre Dame has high hopes for Ashton Craig, who started the first three games at center before missing the remainder of the year due to a season-ending knee injury, and the same goes for tackle Charles Jagusah, who missed most of last seson due to a torn right pectoral muscle.
But to say there's a "gap between number one and everyone else" is significant, and speaks to the potential of the group.
Notre Dame should have one of the best offensive lines in college football this year, but I'm waiting to see them actually play a game or two to say they're unequivocally the best.
Notre Dame's season opener is on Aug. 31st against Miami (FL).