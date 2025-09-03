How Does Notre Dame Avoid Falling to 0-2 Against Texas A&M?
No matter which way we spin it, a loss is a loss, and Notre Dame sits at 0-1.
The Fighting Irish played well in spots and not so well in others, but came up short in Miami, losing 27-24 despite CJ Carr's efforts down the stretch.
All in all, there is plenty to like from Sunday's performance and also plenty to not like so much, which is typical for week one. However, Notre Dame does not have an opportunity for a "get right" game against a bad opponent.
Somehow, inexplicably, Notre Dame's first two games of the 2025 season are against its two toughest opponents, Miami and Texas A&M.
It is certainly not an ideal situation to start any season, much less one where you are breaking in a new quarterback, but all excuses need to go out the window now.
Notre Dame must beat Texas A&M to keep its season alive. Getting to 1-1, preferably with a great performance against A&M, would have the players, coaches, and fans all feeling much better after the heartbreaker in Miami this past Sunday.
Get The Offense Going at Home
Notre Dame Stadium is not typically regarded as one of the most difficult places in the country to play at as a visitor, but night games tend to be much rowdier, especially with a premier opponent like A&M.
If the Irish offense can get going early and fans can rally behind redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr in his first start at home, watch out.
The staff will be making a lot of changes from the lackluster game plan against Miami, and hopefully will let CJ sling it a bit, as well as give star running back Jeremiyah Love more work.
Notre Dame has the capability to create explosive plays and made the atmosphere miserable for the Aggies. The question is - will they?
Heat Up Aggies QB Marcel Reed
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed is a good college quarterback and a true dual-threat. His running ability can make him a pain to deal with defensively. However, Reed is not a strong passer of the football and makes bad decisions with it when he is pressured.
Notre Dame struggled to heat up Carson Beck on Sunday night, leading to him marching the Hurricane offense down the field with ease at times. Can Notre Dame get in Reed's face early on and force a few turnovers?
Hopefully, the Irish will be working on bringing pressure and getting home with four or five pass rushers. They couldn't get to Beck, but with extra prep and the fact that A&M's offensive line is not nearly as good as Miami's, Notre Dame should be able to get pressure on Reed.