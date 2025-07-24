James Franklin Blasts Notre Dame's Independence Again
James Franklin has won a lot of games at Penn State and returned the Nittany Lions to being one of the best teams in college football. Sure, he hasn't won a Big Ten championship since Barack Obama was still President, but he and Penn State still have a lot going for it, including a likely top-three national ranking to start this coming college football season.
Yet, James Franklin still can't manage to keep Notre Dame out of his mouth.
Speaking Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Franklin discussed leveling the playing field across college football.
"Everybody should either play a conference championship game or everybody shouldn't play a conference championship." Franklin stated, "Everybody should be in a conference. I said that last year before playing Notre Dame and everybody thought I was slighting Notre Dame. I've been saying that for 10 years. If I didn't say it in that moment when I was asked the question, I'd be a hypocrite."
So, who was Franklin so worried about as an independent 10 years ago if it wasn't a slight at Notre Dame?
Navy? UMass? BYU?
Just be honest James, you don't care about anyone else being independent, it bothers you that Notre Dame still manages to make it work all these years later, something Penn State was unable to maintain in the early 1990s.
"Like, I’m gonna say it now because I’ve been saying it the whole time. And that’s not a knock. But you’re asking a group of people to get into a room and decide the best 12 or 16 teams in college football, and you’re not comparing apples to apples.”
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Yes, for the teams, there is great pride that comes with winning a conference championship. That's undeniable, and Franklin felt that back in 2016 when he helped lead Penn State to its most recent.
Under the current postseason format, though, let's stop pretending that these games matter regarding the Big Ten or SEC.
The only reason they're played is for money. I know some will be upset upon hearing that but let's call a spade a spade and admit what these games are.
Money grabs.
Oregon won the Big Ten last year and then had the honor of getting obliterated by Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Georgia won the SEC last year and couldn't move the ball against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.
Penn State lost the Big Ten championship and was gifted College Football Playoff dates with SMU and Boise State en route to the national semi-finals.
The Big Ten and SEC championship games don't matter. They're mighty entertaining, but they don't matter. I don't know how to make that clearer to everyone.
Franklin has a strong point on the number of conference games for the Big Ten and SEC. Either all play nine or all play eight; I do not argue against that. But while we're busy counting, Notre Dame plays 10 games against Group of Four conference members this fall, while Penn State is slated for nine.
Just remember that next time Franklin feels the need to discuss the Fighting Irish's independence.