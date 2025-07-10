Would a Jeremiyah Love Heisman Push Help or Hurt Notre Dame Football?
Jeremiyah Love: Heisman Trophy Candidate
Notre Dame has seen a talent uptick across the roster, but nowhere is that more obvious in recent years than at running back. It's been on the upswing for a bit, but headed by Jeremiyah Love, it presents perhaps the nation's best backfield in college football entering 2025.
It's still a ways off, but Love is projected by many to be a first-round pick in next year's NFL draft. Before that happens, though, he'll play his junior season at Notre Dame and enter it as the most talented running back in the country.
Despite the Heisman Trophy turning into a mostly quarterback award these days, Love will still be pushed as a candidate. Is Notre Dame pursuing this a good idea, though?
Could a Jeremiyah Love Heisman Push Harm Notre Dame?
What I keep finding myself going back to is that Love wasn't healthy by the time the College Football Playoff came around last season. Yes, he still had spectacular moments, but he was nowhere near 100% after being forced into a brace following the win at USC.
Love had 191 touches last year, and that may seem like a ton, but by comparison, Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty had 397 touches. Love wouldn't need that many in order to up his Heisman campaign and numbers, but he would certainly need more than the 191 he had last year (which includes post-season games, mind you).
Love's rushing yards total or touchdown numbers shouldn't be a thought whatsoever for Notre Dame entering 2025.
Notre Dame's Team Glory over a Heisman Campaign
The No. 1 objective this season for Notre Dame is to win a national championship. That means it has to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff first and foremost and then win at least three huge games to capture the title.
Love was already slowed last year when his workload wasn't overly large. So, who in their right mind would think adding touches, unless entirely necessary for wins, this regular season, would be a good idea?
It's one thing if Love is being called upon late to help Notre Dame escape the Miami or Texas A&M showdowns with wins, but what good does adding to his touches and wear and tear do if it comes during the necessary stat-padding part of games against the likes of Purdue, Stanford, or someone else?
I am too young to remember Tim Brown winning the Heisman Trophy and would thoroughly enjoy seeing a Notre Dame player take one home, especially considering how Manti Te'o was robbed in 2012. I don't care to see it at the potential cost of postseason success, however.
Yeah, it'd undeniably be great to see Jeremiyah Love striking the pose in Times Square. What would the potential cost of that be, though?
Love was still dynamic enough to make elite plays last postseason, but he wasn't his full self, either. Treating him like a pitcher and preserving innings (touches) until the postseason to keep him near his peak should be the mission.