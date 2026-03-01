Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love could have taken the safe route.



Already the projected top running back in the 2026 NFL draft, Love could have played it safe and not worked out at the NFL Combine.



Anyone who has followed Love's career the last three years at Notre Dame would be unsurprised to learn that he decided to run the 40-yard dash on Saturday.



And they'd also be anything but surprised to learn that Love put on a show, posting a 4.36 40-yard dash, the second fastest of any running back.

Social media lit up with excitement following Love's mad dash. Below are some of the best posts to X following the event.

Watch Jeremiyah Love's Mad Dash

An unofficial 4.36 for Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love.pic.twitter.com/8j3Y9AmjKF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2026

This is where its always interesting to me. Sometimes you see a guy who might not have great stats or great film but up highlights numbers and then people (mainly the Raiders franchise) falls in love with him. It's an entirely different story when one of the best players in all of college football the last two years goes out and does exactly what you expected, and then perhaps even a hair better.

High Praise From a Highly Regarded Scout

Jeremiyah Love looks like a WR running routes with the RB’s in how he lowers his center of gravity and changes direction. It’s that good. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 28, 2026

It wasn't just Love's 40-yard dash that impressed, but what he showed as a route runner as well. Love caught 55 receptions, scoring five times on them the last two seasons.

Skip Bayless Is a Jeremiyah Love Fan

Jeremiyah Love just ran 4.37 and his dad shook his head in disappointment. This young man is a FORCE. Beyond Jeanty. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 28, 2026

If Skip Bayless told me water was wet I would have trouble believing him, but in this case I'm on board with everything the talking head has to say.

Jeremiyah Love's Backflip Ends His Workout

Jeremiyah Love ends his NFL Combine workout in style with a backflip. Crowd loved it. He can do it all. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iWvavFJL59 — Talia B. (@talia_baia) February 28, 2026

If there were any questions remaining with Jeremiyah Love after his workout Saturday (there weren't), those were even hushed by his impressive backflip to end the day.



Alright, the backflip means nothing besides it looks cool but it reminds me of Boobie Miles' uncle in the Friday Night Lights movie: "And he can pass!"



Or in this case - flip!

Jeremiyah Love Gets 'Best Player' Praise

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love may be the best player in the draftpic.twitter.com/7bFgDv8CHw — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 28, 2026

He won't get taken No. 1 overall because that simply doesn't happen with running backs but if you could bet on one player in this draft to earn Pro Bowl status four or more times in their career, it has to be Love, right?

Jeremiyah Love - Perhaps Draft Him

The hesitation on drafting RBs is wild.



Is Jeremiyah Love elite? Yes.

Is Jeremiyah Love a great dude? Yes.

Is Jeremiyah Love a future All-Pro? Yes.



SO DRAFT HIM. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) February 28, 2026

Elite playmaker at the next level. I'm already picturing him the Kansas City Chiefs offense and hositing a couple of Lombardi Trophies.



The problem is though, that Love performed so well that the Chiefs are probably going to have to move up from No. 9 if they hope to land him.