In the long history of Notre Dame football, a first has occurred in 2025.



No, not declining a chance to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, but instead having a player win the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back.



That of course, went to junior Jeremiyah Love on Friday night in what was perhaps the least surprising of all the awards that were handed out.



The Doak Walker Award has been handed out annually since 1990. Love is of course a Heisman Trophy finalist as well, with that award set to be announced on Saturday night in New York.

The most outstanding running back in college football ☘️



Congratulations to Jeremiyah Love, the 2025 Doak Walker Award Winner



Love is the first Notre Dame running back to win the Doak Walker Award 🫶☘️#GoIrish☘️ | @JeremiyahLove pic.twitter.com/XQrKTK6Gb0 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 13, 2025

Is Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame's Greatest Running Back of All-Time?

Love winning the Doak Walker Award was anything but a surprise. That was clearly going to be the case from early on this season, and just how special Love's season would be was really all that wound up being in question.



A worthy question is where Love ranks among Notre Dame's all-time greats at the position.

I always find it difficult to compare running backs from different eras, but one thing about Love is crystal clear: no Notre Dame running back has ever been the playmaker he was over the last two seasons.



It didn't matter who the opponent was, where Notre Dame was on the field, the down, or the distance: when Notre Dame needed a play to be made, nobody was more reliable than Love.



I've been watching Notre Dame football since the early 1990's and can tell you there is no running back I'd take over Love. Yes, that includes Jerome Bettis, who obviously wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The thing about Love is that there simply isn't a weakness to his game. He has truly elite speed, strength, incredible balance, and can be a threat to throw to as well. He might not be the bulldozer that Bettis was, but every single skill set of his is at worst borderline elite.



I'll let the old heads argue about some of the legendary Notre Dame backs before that, but in terms of skillset alone, you can't convince me anyone before him touches the air Love is in.

Jeremiyah Love for One More Year?

Marcus Freeman has been a Godsend of a recruiter for Notre Dame in recent years but his latest effort will be perhaps his most difficult. After Love won the Doak Walker Award on Friday, Freeman gave praise to the running back before mentioning that "Now I have to convince him to come back for one more year."

Notre Dame should be elite again in 2026, but I'm not going to let myself get excited about the thought of Love staying another season.



He's the best running back in the country, and there are only so many reps you get at the highest levels of football. Love's draft stock will never be higher than it is entering this off-season, even if he runs for 2,000 yards next fall.



I'd Love for Love to stay one more year, but ultimately that'd be a rather selfish wish for me as the young man is almost a surefire first round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft.