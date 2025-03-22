Jeremiyah Love Discusses His Exciting and Eventful Off-Season at Notre Dame
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love became a household name in college football last season, scoring in every regular season game and helping lead the Fighting Irish to a National Championship game appearance. Love is back for his third season in South Bend and prepping for this coming fall currently as Notre Dame opened spring practice this week.
Love met the media at Notre Dame on Friday and discussed a variety of things, among them his wild off-season and his incredible Orange Bowl touchdown run against Penn State. See what Love had to say after Friday's spring practice below.
Jeremiyah Love on Super Bowl Trip
Love attended the Super Bowl this past February in New Orleans and spoke about seeing some of the celebrities, but also about getting to chat with former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL star running back Derrick Henry.
“He was huge,” said Love about the Baltimore Raves star rusher. “Like, really big. I got to talk to him, chopped it up with him. There were so many people, it’s hard to remember exactly who all was there. I talked to so many people and made a lot of connections.”
Jeremiyah Love on Memorable Orange Bowl Touchdown Run
Love was also asked about his touchdown run against Penn State that was undoubtedly one of the most memorable plays of Notre Dame's College Football Playoff run. It may have only gone for two yards, but it's a run Notre Dame fans will talk about forever.
“It was a nice hard run." Love Said. I just wouldn’t be denied. I just had to get in the end zone."
What Love has in store for his 2025 season following a year he rushed for over 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns certainly excites Fighting Irish fans as the countdown to fall is on.