Jeremiyah Love's Under The Radar Summer Will Serve Notre Dame Well
With the Notre Dame quarterback situation settled, let the Jeremiyah Love hype really begin
Jeremiyah Love is Notre Dame's best player and is one of, if not the best, running back in the entire country. If he can remain healthy, there's no reason to think he can't play himself into a Heisman invite come years' end.
With this in mind, it doesn't feel to me like he's received Heisman-contending attention through this fall camp from the media. It's not that he hasn't been mentioned or talked about, but the coverage hasn't been overwhelming and a daily discussion in Notre Dame land. I think this is actually a compliment, not a slight, and here's why.
This is Jeremiyah Love's Fighting Irish team
Jeremiyah Love is a known entity.
Every Irish fan knows exactly what he's capable of as a player and how dangerous he is with each touch of the ball. Nobody is taking this for granted or not appreciating his skill set. We already know what it is. There isn't much more to discuss. He's the man. Period.
Irish fans know what they have in Love. It doesn't need to be talked about or questioned. He just is what he is, and everyone knows it. It's baked into the cake. He's Notre Dame's alpha dog that you know you can rely on without question.
For this reason, I believe much of the focus on the Irish's fall camp has been placed on the unknowns within the program. This is a compliment to Love, not disrespect.
The Notre Dame quarterback competition dominated the headlines
Love already being a known elite talent is one reason for the lack of over-the-top wall-to-wall coverage he's received, but it isn't the only one.
There's no more important individual position in sports than QB, and in case you've missed it, the Irish have had a drama-filled ongoing competition for the last six months.
Most of the Notre Dame-related coverage in this time period has been about the quarterbacks, and this makes perfect sense. A quarterback battle is always a huge deal, and a QB battle at Notre Dame is about as big as it gets. This position is just that darn important.
But that quarterback, CJ Carr, gets to hand the ball off to Love.
While most of the summer headlines, podcasts, and chatter have been QB-focused, Love has quietly gone about his business preparing himself for what will likely be his last year in South Bend. In a roundabout way, this dynamic will serve the Irish and Love well.
Love doesn't need headlines and puff pieces written about him; he just needs carries and touches when it counts, and the headlines will write themselves.
