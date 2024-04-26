Joe Alt Is A Strong Fit For The Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers selected former Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. He became the highest drafted offensive lineman coming out of the Irish program since George Kunz with the second overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft.
It feels like the last two years have been a bit of a blur, mostly because Alt was a myriad of consistency at the offensive tackle position. After two All-American seasons, he had quietly solidified himself as one of the best offensive lineman to ever dawn the blue and gold. That’s quite the accomplishment when you consider how many great offensive lineman the school has developed.
Alt leaves the program with a bit of a question mark at left tackle moving forward. Not so much that there isn’t talent, but because he left the standard so high. Alt was an elite player at a very, very young age.
When you take a look at the new regime, Jim Harbaugh and his Chargers staff are clearly trying to find a new identity. The move to bolster the offensive line was clearly a priority, and Alt is a massive push for the rebuild. Looking at the Chargers roster, the former Notre Dame All-American fit is extremely interesting.
THE CHARGERS ROOM
Los Angeles is in a very good spot at left tackle with former first round pick Rashawn Slater. The right tackle position, however, is less than ideal. Trey Pipkins III was slated to be the team’s right tackle, who is a player that can absolutely be upgraded. Behind him, the only other true offensive tackle on the roster is Foster Sarell. Upgrading the depth was a priority.
If the team could figure out the right tackle spot, Slater brings the potential for a stellar pairing. That was a spot that Harbaugh has not been shy about wanting to upgrade, and they did just that.
ALT’S FIT
Obviously the easiest projection to Alt early on is as the starting right tackle, and that’s expected. With his combination of tremendous size at over 6-8 and 321 pounds, on top of athleticism and flexibility, Alt could project to either spot.
It will be interesting to see if the Chargers toy with moving Slater to right tackle considering he is the stronger run blocker. If not, Alt is more than serviceable to get in done in the run game. At worst, this gives the Chargers one of the better pass blocker duos in the league.
