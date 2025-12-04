SI

Eagles' Jalen Carter Will Miss Week 14 After Undergoing Procedures on Both Shoulders

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter underwent procedures on both shoulders this week.
The Eagles will be without defensive tackle Jalen Carter for Monday night’s primetime game vs. the Chargers as he underwent a procedure on both shoulders this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

Carter will not be placed on the injured reserve list at this time and is instead considered week-to-week. However, there’s a good chance Carter will miss more than just Monday’s game as he could miss multiple weeks. The Eagles’ remaining five regular season games include matchups vs. the Chargers, Raiders, Commanders twice and Bills.

We’ll see when Carter is available next, if at all, but the Pro Bowler wants to be ready to go for Philadelphia’s likely playoff push.

Carter suffered the shoulder injuries in last Friday’s game vs. the Bears, but he ended up playing through them. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio confirmed the injuries during his media availability on Wednesday, but it was unknown the severity of Carter’s injuries.

Rookie DT Ty Robinson is expected to get more opportunities on the field as Carter rehabs his shoulders.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

