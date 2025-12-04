Eagles' Jalen Carter Will Miss Week 14 After Undergoing Procedures on Both Shoulders
The Eagles will be without defensive tackle Jalen Carter for Monday night’s primetime game vs. the Chargers as he underwent a procedure on both shoulders this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.
Carter will not be placed on the injured reserve list at this time and is instead considered week-to-week. However, there’s a good chance Carter will miss more than just Monday’s game as he could miss multiple weeks. The Eagles’ remaining five regular season games include matchups vs. the Chargers, Raiders, Commanders twice and Bills.
We’ll see when Carter is available next, if at all, but the Pro Bowler wants to be ready to go for Philadelphia’s likely playoff push.
Carter suffered the shoulder injuries in last Friday’s game vs. the Bears, but he ended up playing through them. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio confirmed the injuries during his media availability on Wednesday, but it was unknown the severity of Carter’s injuries.
Rookie DT Ty Robinson is expected to get more opportunities on the field as Carter rehabs his shoulders.