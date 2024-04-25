Joe Alt To The Tennessee Titans In Final Sports Illustrated Mock Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is now upon us, with the first round of this year's draft beginning tonight. One Notre Dame player is sure to hear his name called this evening, and that is All-American left tackle Joe Alt.
There has been a very popular projection for Alt, and that is to the Tennessee Titans at No. 7 overall. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer released his final mock draft in advance of tonight's draft, and he followed that same pattern.
"Tennessee’s tempted by Nabers, but ultimately chooses the more sensible route, taking the left tackle. The Titans are another team that’s said to be hot on Latham, so if there aren’t trades at Nos. 5 and 7, I’d bet Alt and Latham—in one order or the other—wind up in those two spots." - Breer
The fit does make a lot of sense for the Titans, who would begin rebuilding their offensive line with the nation's top blocker in this draft class. Alt has been an elite player for the last two seasons, and as a junior this past season he was truly dominant. His brilliant 2023 season earned him unanimous All-America honors, making him the first Notre Dame lineman since Quenton Nelson back in 2017 to earn unanimous honors.
Alt allowed just one sack this season and he didn't allow a single sack as a sophomore in 2022. The one sack he did allow was a bit of a fluky play in the win over Duke. According to Pro Football Focus, Alt allowed just five total pressures all season, and just two in the final six games.
Once Alt hears his name called he'll continue Notre Dame's streak of starting left tackles being drafted. Starting with Zack Martin back in 2014, Notre Dame's last four starting offensive tackles have been drafted in either the first or second round. That includes Ronnie Stanley in 2016 (No. 6 overall, Baltimore Ravens), Mike McGlinchey in 2018 (No. 9 overall, San Francisco 49ers) and Liam Eichenberg (No. 42 overall, Miami Dolphins).
Alt going in round one would mean four of Notre Dame's last five starting left tackles ended up as first round draft picks.
