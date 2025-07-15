Lane Kiffin’s SEC Media Days Comments a Reminder of Dabo and Brian Kelly
SEC Media Days are in full swing in Atlanta as the countdown to college football season is officially on in full force.
Nothing that came from the first day of SEC Media Days was bigger than Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin was his usual self, actually being interesting and not simply towing some company line or generic coach speak.
Lane Kiffin on Hugh Freeze's Golf Game
Just over a week ago, Kiffin took to X (formerly Twitter) to mention Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze's golf game, which has come under scrutiny this summer due to the Tigers' struggles on the recruiting trail.
When asked about the post on Monday, Kiffin gave a detailed response that he somehow managed to keep a straight face during.
"Sounds like he's doing amazing at that" Kiffin said of Freeze's golf game.
The Ole Miss head coach would essentially say more of the same later on during an entertaining interview with Paul Finebaum, saying it was nothing personal, but that he was proud of the Auburn head coach for his golf accomplishments.
The whole time while watching and reading these quotes, though, my mind went back to the 2018 Cotton Bowl.
When Dabo Swinney Dominated Brian Kelly in Press Conference and Game
The day before the 2018 Cotton Bowl, which was serving as a College Football Playoff semi-final, head coaches Dabo Swinney of Clemson and Brian Kelly of Notre Dame met the media for a final time before kickoff. It wound up being a sign of things to come as Swinney owned the presser before his Clemson football team would own the game.
Both coaches were asked what they admired about the other as a coach, to which Swinney answered, "For me, it's his golf swing. Have you seen his golf swing? Crap!" (27:05 mark below)
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
The pressure on football coaches to win is insane when you look at it.
If Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss were to stumble, calls would be made that he's spending too much time on social media and fishing.
Auburn isn't winning on the playing field or recruiting trail currently, so it goes to Freeze's golf game.
If Notre Dame were to fall flat this year, there would undoubtedly be some who would call for Marcus Freeman to get out of the weight room and spend more time game planning.
Of course, I say all that, but I can't be convinced that Tyrone Willingham's time on the golf course didn't at least play a part in Notre Dame football falling off a cliff by the end of his tenure in 2004.
Then again, few coaches have ever been better on the golf course than The Old Ball Coach himself, Steve Spurrier.