How Lane Kiffin's Decision Could Impact Notre Dame's Playoff Seeding

Lane Kiffin holds a lot of college football cards in his hands - just the way he likes it

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the sideline during the second half against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the sideline during the second half against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Notre Dame was as impressive as anyone nationally this week, blowing the doors off Syracuse in 70-7 fashion. It would appear that as long as the Fighting Irish handle business against Stanford on Saturday night, they'll safely make the College Football Playoff.

As things stand now, it would appear just about certain that Notre Dame will be playing a road game in the first round.

It sits with the No. 9 ranking currently, and it would appear far more likely that Notre Dame gets passed by someone than does the passing.

But does one man potentially hold the keys to Notre Dame possibly hosting a home playoff game for the second consecutive season?

Would Lane Kiffin's Coaching Decision Impact Notre Dame?

There is no hotter name on the coaching search right now than that of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin is doing what he does best - receiving loads of attention while not offering a second of insight as to where he'll coach next year.

He's drawn interest from basically everywhere, but Florida and LSU would be the most likely to get him to leave Ole Miss. If they do, and he were to leave Ole Miss before the College Football Playoff bracket is announced - could it impact where Ole Miss is seeded?

Lane Kiffin and Kewan Lacy of Ole Miss during a 2025 win over Florida
Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) and head coach Lane Kiffin react after defeating the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

To be honest, I didn't think of this at all on my own. I assume Ole Miss will take care of business against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl and finish the year 11-1 and it'd easily be hosting a home game.

According to Brad Crawford of CBS though, Notre Dame's chances at a home playoff game may come down to whether or not Kiffin stays at Ole Miss.

Here's what Kiffin says of Ole Miss, who it has as the No. 9 seed in his latest projection, and traveling to No. 8 Notre Dame for a playoff matchup:

What will the committee do with the Rebels if they finish with 11 wins and enter the playoff without Lane Kiffin next month? One source told CBS Sports this week there's no "nuclear Florida State scenario" on the table ifunless Ole Miss loses both coordinators as well. We're expecting a seeding alteration and Ole Miss potentially losing a home-game chance in the opening round. Now, a loss in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State on Friday would complicate this equation.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:

Notre Dame Stadium at the 2024 College Football Playoff game against Indian
Dec 20, 2024; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish players and coaches celebrate after the Irish defeated the Indiana Hoosiers in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Notre Dame Stadium / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

It was ridiculous that Florida State was punished for having an injured quarterback in 2023 and left out of the playoff, despite going undefeated. To punish the young men at Ole Miss for the decision of their leader to potentially leave would be almost equally absurd.

That said, this committee (right or wrong) seems to adore Notre Dame. If it is given a potential excuse to have Notre Dame Stadium host a home game instead of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, I guess I wouldn't be entirely shocked.

And based on living through how Notre Dame was treated at the end of the 1989, 1990, and 1993 seasons, I wouldn't feel bad, either.

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

