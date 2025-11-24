How Lane Kiffin's Decision Could Impact Notre Dame's Playoff Seeding
Notre Dame was as impressive as anyone nationally this week, blowing the doors off Syracuse in 70-7 fashion. It would appear that as long as the Fighting Irish handle business against Stanford on Saturday night, they'll safely make the College Football Playoff.
As things stand now, it would appear just about certain that Notre Dame will be playing a road game in the first round.
It sits with the No. 9 ranking currently, and it would appear far more likely that Notre Dame gets passed by someone than does the passing.
But does one man potentially hold the keys to Notre Dame possibly hosting a home playoff game for the second consecutive season?
Would Lane Kiffin's Coaching Decision Impact Notre Dame?
There is no hotter name on the coaching search right now than that of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin is doing what he does best - receiving loads of attention while not offering a second of insight as to where he'll coach next year.
He's drawn interest from basically everywhere, but Florida and LSU would be the most likely to get him to leave Ole Miss. If they do, and he were to leave Ole Miss before the College Football Playoff bracket is announced - could it impact where Ole Miss is seeded?
To be honest, I didn't think of this at all on my own. I assume Ole Miss will take care of business against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl and finish the year 11-1 and it'd easily be hosting a home game.
According to Brad Crawford of CBS though, Notre Dame's chances at a home playoff game may come down to whether or not Kiffin stays at Ole Miss.
Here's what Kiffin says of Ole Miss, who it has as the No. 9 seed in his latest projection, and traveling to No. 8 Notre Dame for a playoff matchup:
What will the committee do with the Rebels if they finish with 11 wins and enter the playoff without Lane Kiffin next month? One source told CBS Sports this week there's no "nuclear Florida State scenario" on the table ifunless Ole Miss loses both coordinators as well. We're expecting a seeding alteration and Ole Miss potentially losing a home-game chance in the opening round. Now, a loss in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State on Friday would complicate this equation.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
It was ridiculous that Florida State was punished for having an injured quarterback in 2023 and left out of the playoff, despite going undefeated. To punish the young men at Ole Miss for the decision of their leader to potentially leave would be almost equally absurd.
That said, this committee (right or wrong) seems to adore Notre Dame. If it is given a potential excuse to have Notre Dame Stadium host a home game instead of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, I guess I wouldn't be entirely shocked.
And based on living through how Notre Dame was treated at the end of the 1989, 1990, and 1993 seasons, I wouldn't feel bad, either.