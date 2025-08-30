ESPN College GameDay Crew Makes Picks for Notre Dame vs. Miami
The first college football Saturday of 2025 is upon us as the best 15-week stretch of the year officially gets started.
Notre Dame starts the year ranked sixth nationally in the AP Poll and has a doozy to start as it'll take on No. 10 Miami in South Beach Sunday.
To no surprise, Notre Dame's matchup was featured on the Saturday Selections segment of Saturday's ESPN College GameDay, which broadcast from Ohio Stadium ahead of the Ohio State vs. Texas showdown.
Below is how the College GameDay crew sees the Notre Dame at Miami showdown going:
Notre Dame at Miami: College GameDay Picks
Desmond Howard: Miami
Nick Saban: Notre Dame
Pat McAfee: Notre Dame
Kirk Herbstreit: Notre Dame
Lee Corso: Miami
Nick Saban on Notre Dame: "This is one of the top four teams in the country"
Lee Corso on Notre Dame, who he earlier picked to again make the national semi-finals, but lose to Penn State: "Don't ever bet against the Irish. Except today!"
College GameDay Staff Picks for Other Games:
Syracuse vs. No. 22 Tennessee (in Atlanta)
Desmond Howard: Tennessee
Nick Saban: Tennessee
Pat McAfee: Tennessee
Lee Corso: Tennessee
Kirk Herbstreit: Tennessee
No. 8 Alabama at Florida State
Desmond Howard: Alabama
Nick Saban: Alabama
Pat McAfee: Alabama
Lee Corso: Florida State
Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama
Virginia Tech at No. 13 South Carolina
Desmond Howard: South Carolina
Nick Saban: South Carolina
Pat McAfee: South Carolina
Lee Corso: South Carolina
Kirk Herbstreit: South Carolina
No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson
Desmond Howard: Clemson
Nick Saban: Clemson
Pat McAfee: Clemson
Lee Corso: LSU
Kirk Herbstreit: No Pick (Calling the Game)
No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State
Desmond Howard: Texas
Nick Saban: Texas
Pat McAfee: Ohio State
Lee Corso: Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:
What a run by Lee Corso. I'll be 40 this winter, and have watched college football for as long as I can remember. There is no doubt Corso's love for the game and ability to entertain and sell it made me, and countless others, go from simply liking the game to making it an obsession.
College GameDay will still be a staple on college campuses, but the Saturday Selections at the end of the show are what made it all click. Regardless of how many he got right or wrong, waiting around to see Corso put on the headgear or uniform of a mascot was always worth it.
Thanks for the memories, coach, and thanks for being the best ambassador the sport of college football could ever ask for.
Here's to a happy retirement, but in regard to your picks, here's to hoping LSU winning it all and Notre Dame losing to Miami are a couple of losses for you to ride off with.