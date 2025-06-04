Lincoln Riley Avoids Tough Notre Dame Talk — Comes Off Cowardly
As the nearly century-long Notre Dame vs. USC's future appears on life support, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley was able to give a cowardly answer about the game Wednesday.
It's been well-reported and documented that the rivalry is set to expire following the 2025 meeting this October in South Bend. Will the game continue after that? The difference in response given to both current head coaches being asked about that couldn't be greater.
Let's start by going back to what Marcus Freeman said about the game when asked last week.
"Where I feel about USC is very clear, would love to play 'em every single year," Freeman said. "Don't matter when we play 'em, I would love to continue the rivalry as long as I'm the head coach here. I think rivalries are great for college football. I think they're great for sports."
Since we have that reminder of how Freeman responded, let's now take a quick look at how USC's Lincoln Riley answered On3's Pete Nakos when asked for comment on the rivalry's outlook.
"We will at the appropriate time."
Please don't confuse it for a second, Riley is running from this series just like he ran from Oklahoma the first chance he had following the Sooners' announcement to join the SEC.
If the two head coaches were animals, Freeman's response would represent that of a bison. A bison walks towards the storm, knowing it is going to have to go through it at some point, and that there is no reason to run.
Meanwhile, Riley's response sounds like that of the Cowardly Lion from The Wizard of Oz. Not only is he scared of playing the rivalry game, he's also scared to say what we already pretty much know.
I know this isn't a USC site, but from afar, the keys of a historic program have been handed to a con artist who is doing everything differently than those that made it among the elite college football programs nationally.
Including failing to win big.