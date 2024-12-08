Irish Breakdown

Live Updates: College Football Playoff Projections on Conference Championship Saturday

Notre Dame is safely in the College Football Playoff but what seed will the Irish be getting?

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) scores on a 36-yard touchdown run against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) scores on a 36-yard touchdown run against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
What will the College Football Playoff rankings look like Sunday as the bracket will be announced for the first 12-team tournament?

The college football world waits to find out but we're not waiting until Sunday morning to try and put it together. With what has happened Saturday, what will Sunday's bracket and rankings look like?

What seed will Notre Dame end up with and who will the Fighting Irish be playing host to in the First Round?

Who gets the four First Round byes? Does Arizona State's blowout win over Iowa State lift the Sun Devils over Boise State?

Here is how we see it through Saturday afternoon's games that includes an SEC championship game that went to overtime?

Here is our latest projection:

College Football Playoff Projection: Top Four Seeds

Sam Leavitt of Arizona State celebrates a Big 12 Championshi
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates after the Sun Devils defeat the Iowa State Cyclones and win the 2024 Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The top two seeds will go to the Big Ten and SEC champions while three teams are essentially battling for the other two First Round byes that come with top four seeds.

Oregon stays at No. 1 for winning the Big Ten (projection).

Georgia climbs to No. 2 for winning the SEC.

Which other two teams get the First-Round byes?

1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Boise State
4. Arizona State

This is of course subject to the outcome of the ACC championship game on Saturday night. I've thought going in that Clemson would win, but obviously that is still yet to be determined.

College Football Playoff Projections: 5-8

Notre Dame celebrates beating USC in the Los Angeles Coliseu
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with players at the end of the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More movement comes in the next four seeds, the four that will host First Round College Football Playoff games.

Just how far does Texas fall after losing to Georgia in overtime?

Penn State losing to Oregon drops the Nittany Lions from the projected five seed they had last week. How far do they fall and does Notre Dame pass them?

And who else lands a home game in the College Football Playoff?

5. Texas
6. Notre Dame
7. Ohio State
8. Penn State


This is done under the assumption that Oregon controls the game against Penn State and wins relatively comfortably, at least compared to what Georgia had to do to beat Texas. I put Ohio State ahead of Penn State because of both finishing with two losses, even though Penn State played in the conference championship game. Head-to-head the Buckeyes won, giving them the nod in my projection. So who will the Buckeyes then be playing host to?

College Football Playoff Projections: 9-12

Alabama celebrates a stop against in-state rival Auburn in 202
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) is stopped during an Alabama Crimson Tide goal line stand at the end of the first half as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 14-6 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee, Indiana, and Clemson are known participants but what does the committee do in regards to the 11 seed? Is it another SEC squad or does the ACC get a second team in?

It's hard for me to imagine the committee ranking SMU ahead of Clemson and giving the Mustangs entry if they don't win Saturday night.

9. Tennessee
10. Indiana
11. Alabama
12. Clemson

College Football Playoff Projections - Bracket

First Round Byes:

1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Boise State
4. Arizona State

First Round Games:

5. Texas vs. 12. Clemson
6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Alabama
7. Ohio State vs. 10. Indiana
8. Penn State vs. 9. Tennessee

Check back throughout the night as different results from the remaining games will obviously mean different projections across the board.

