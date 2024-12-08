Live Updates: College Football Playoff Projections on Conference Championship Saturday
What will the College Football Playoff rankings look like Sunday as the bracket will be announced for the first 12-team tournament?
The college football world waits to find out but we're not waiting until Sunday morning to try and put it together. With what has happened Saturday, what will Sunday's bracket and rankings look like?
What seed will Notre Dame end up with and who will the Fighting Irish be playing host to in the First Round?
Who gets the four First Round byes? Does Arizona State's blowout win over Iowa State lift the Sun Devils over Boise State?
Here is how we see it through Saturday afternoon's games that includes an SEC championship game that went to overtime?
Here is our latest projection:
College Football Playoff Projection: Top Four Seeds
The top two seeds will go to the Big Ten and SEC champions while three teams are essentially battling for the other two First Round byes that come with top four seeds.
Oregon stays at No. 1 for winning the Big Ten (projection).
Georgia climbs to No. 2 for winning the SEC.
Which other two teams get the First-Round byes?
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Boise State
4. Arizona State
This is of course subject to the outcome of the ACC championship game on Saturday night. I've thought going in that Clemson would win, but obviously that is still yet to be determined.
College Football Playoff Projections: 5-8
More movement comes in the next four seeds, the four that will host First Round College Football Playoff games.
Just how far does Texas fall after losing to Georgia in overtime?
Penn State losing to Oregon drops the Nittany Lions from the projected five seed they had last week. How far do they fall and does Notre Dame pass them?
And who else lands a home game in the College Football Playoff?
5. Texas
6. Notre Dame
7. Ohio State
8. Penn State
This is done under the assumption that Oregon controls the game against Penn State and wins relatively comfortably, at least compared to what Georgia had to do to beat Texas. I put Ohio State ahead of Penn State because of both finishing with two losses, even though Penn State played in the conference championship game. Head-to-head the Buckeyes won, giving them the nod in my projection. So who will the Buckeyes then be playing host to?
College Football Playoff Projections: 9-12
Tennessee, Indiana, and Clemson are known participants but what does the committee do in regards to the 11 seed? Is it another SEC squad or does the ACC get a second team in?
It's hard for me to imagine the committee ranking SMU ahead of Clemson and giving the Mustangs entry if they don't win Saturday night.
9. Tennessee
10. Indiana
11. Alabama
12. Clemson
College Football Playoff Projections - Bracket
First Round Byes:
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Boise State
4. Arizona State
First Round Games:
5. Texas vs. 12. Clemson
6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Alabama
7. Ohio State vs. 10. Indiana
8. Penn State vs. 9. Tennessee
Check back throughout the night as different results from the remaining games will obviously mean different projections across the board.