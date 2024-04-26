Los Angeles Chargers Draft Joe Alt In The First Round Of The 2024 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have selected former Notre Dame star offensive tackle Joe Alt in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Alt was chosen with the No. 5 overall pick, and he's the first player selected under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Alt was a brilliant player for Notre Dame throughout his career. He took over as the full-time starting left tackle in the sixth game of his freshman season, and Alt never looked back. His strong performance during the second half of his rookie campaign earned the Minnesota native All-Freshman honors.
His second season in the starting lineup was even better, with Alt not allowing a sack during his entire sophomore season. Alt's steady play resulted in him earning first-team All-American honors from the Associated Press, Pro Football Focus, ESPN and CBS Sports. He also earned second-team All-American honors from Sporting News, Football Writers Association of America, AFCA, USA Today and The Athletic.
The 2023 season saw Alt emerge as the top offensive lineman in all of college football. His combination of steadiness in the pass game and improved ability to get movement in the run game allowed Alt to play the best ball of his career. The result was Alt earning unanimous All-American honors, making him the first Notre Dame blocker to earn that since Quenton Nelson did the same thing back in 2017.
In his final two seasons with the Irish, Alt was credited with allowing just one sack (Pro Football Focus).
Alt becomes the fifth former Notre Dame offensive tackle to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft since Zack Martin started the run in 2014 (16th overall, Dallas Cowboys). Four of those five first round picks were left tackles for the Irish. That includes Ronnie Stanley in 2016 (6th overall, Baltimore Ravens), Quenton Nelson in 2018 (6th overall, Indianapolis Colts), Mike McGlinchey in 2018 (9th overall, San Francisco 49ers). Each of those first round picks were coached by former line coach Harry Hiestand.
Alt is the highest drafted Notre Dame offensive lineman since George Kunz was taken with the 2nd overall pick back in 1969. Alt's father John was selected as a first round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs back in 1984.
