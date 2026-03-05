How do you judge the greatness of a head coach?



Is it total wins?



Ranked wins?



National championships?



Or how about how they did against your biggest rival?

When it comes to Lou Holtz at Notre Dame, he passes that test with flying colors as his Fighting Irish squad dominated its biggest rival over the course of 11 years.



During Holtz's time at Notre Dame, the Irish went 9-1-1 against rival USC, not losing until the very last game he coached.

Notre Dame Upsets USC in Holtz's First Season with Irish

It doesn't go down in the history books as one of the biggest wins of a championship season, but Notre Dame's season-ending win over USC in 1986 set the stage for giant things to come. USC entered the game ranked 17th nationally, while Notre Dame was just 4-6 on the year.



Notre Dame had battled several marquee opponents that year but fell just short in nearly all of them.



Until the regular season finale in Los Angeles, when Notre Dame came back from 37-20 deficit to knock off the Trojans, 38-37, thanks to a John Carney field goal as time expired.

No. 1 vs. No. 2 in 1988

When Notre Dame returned to Los Angeles the next time, in 1988, it did so as the No. 1 team in the nation. A trip to the Fiesta Bowl and a chance at the national championship were on the line and Notre Dame didn't disappoint, despite playing without star Ricky Watters, who had been suspended for the contest.



Tony Rice set the tone with an early 65-yard touchdown run as Notre Dame won big on the scoreboard, 27-10, despite being outgained on the day.

Pregame Brawl in 1989

Notre Dame had a theme of being involved in pregame scrums regularly under Lou Holtz. 1988 games against Michigan and Miami both started that way and when USC came to South Bend in 1989, more of that played out. Rice helped lead a Notre Dame comeback in the game as it trailed 17-7 at halftime, but rallied to win 28-24, and win its 19th straight game overall.

Lou's Final Domination of USC in 1995

The winning streak against USC ended in 1994 when a struggling Notre Dame team tied the Trojans in Los Angeles, 17-17. A year later, the two met in South Bend with USC unbeaten and ranked fifth nationally.



Notre Dame gave the Trojans a lesson in physicality that it wouldn't soon forget. Kinnon Tatum delivered a massive blow near the goal line to force a USC fumble, and thanks to three Marc Edwards touchdowns, the Irish routed USC, 38-10.

Notre Dame's Results vs. USC Under Lou Holtz

1986: 38-37 win

1987: 26-15 win

1988: 27-10 win

1989: 28-24 win

1990: 10-6 win

1991: 24-20 win

1992: 31-23 win

1993: 31-13 win

1994: 17-17 tie

1995: 38-10 win

1996: 27-20 loss

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:

At no point has Notre Dame dominated the series with USC as it did under Holtz.



That can only beg the question: Had Lincoln Riley been at USC when Holtz was at Notre Dame, how quickly would the Trojans have backed out of the rivalry?