USC vs. Washington Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, March 4

The USC Trojans and Washington Huskies have both had their fair share of struggles as of late.

USC has lost five games in a row, and dismissed leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara after Saturday’s loss to Nebraska. Washington is also coming off a loss, and has lost five of its last seven games.

The Huskies are just 9-6 at home this season, but look to give their fans one last victory against USC tonight. Washington did take down the Trojans 84-76 as +4.5 road underdogs back in December.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten matchup.

USC vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

USC +6.5 (-115)

Washington -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

USC +215

Washington -265

Total

150.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

USC vs. Washington How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena

How to Watch (TV): BTN

USC record: 18-11

Washington record: 14-15

USC vs. Washington Betting Trends

USC is 13-15 ATS this season

Washington is 16-13 ATS this season

USC is 7-7 ATS on the road this season

Washington is 7-8 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 14-14 in USC games this season

The UNDER is 17-12 in Washington games this season

The UNDER is 9-5 in USC road games this season

The UNDER is 9-6 in Washington home games this season

USC vs. Washington Key Players to Watch

Hannes Steinbach, Forward, Washington Huskies

Hannes Steinbach is looking like a potential lottery pick after a strong freshman season at Washington. The big man ranks fourth in the nation with 11.1 rebounds per game, and his 18.2 points per contest are 83rd. That’s thanks to 57.1% shooting from the field, which is tied for the 38th-best mark in the country.

The German forward had 24 points and 16 rebounds in the first meeting against USC, and combined for 46 points and 27 rebounds in his last two games.

USC vs. Washington Prediction and Pick

I can only look Washington’s way tonight. USC is sinking at the worst possible moment, and the Huskies should be able to get up for their final home game of the season.

While Washington is just 7-8 against the spread at home this year, that includes 6-4 as a home favorite, and 9-7 as a favorite overall.

Give me the Huskies to close out their home slate on a high note.

Pick: Washington -6.5 (-105)

