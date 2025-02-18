Marcus Freeman Watches No. 1 Notre Dame Dominate Duke from Courtside
It's one thing to be Notre Dame's head football coach but its entirely another to embrace everything Notre Dame is from that post.
It's safe to say that Marcus Freeman isn't just Notre Dame's head football coach but also a passionate Notre Dame athletics fan to other teams than the football program.
Freeman has been seen courtside time and time again for men's and women's basketball games the last few years and was again courtside Monday night as the new No. 1 Notre Dame women's basketball team played host to No. 11 Duke.
Freeman observed the game and was clearly impressed with how Notre Dame started the second half as a 17-1 Fighting Irish run helped down the Blue Devils. Freeman stood and cheered in approval after the Irish blitz early in the second half.
Freeman will only have two more chances to see the Fighting Irish women's basketball team at home this year as it has just four regular season games remaining before the ACC Tournament.
Ranked No. 1 and winners of 18 in-a-row, Niele Ivey's bunch has a lot of similarities to Freeman's squad that went all the way to college football's title game this past January.