Marcus Freeman Feeling The Frustration With the Notre Dame Defense
Notre Dame's historic defensive struggles
Notre Dame collected its first win of the 2025 season Saturday against Purdue in a game that felt like it lasted all day due to inclement weather passing through the greater South Bend area.
While the Irish got the win they desperately needed thanks to a quickly improving offense, frustrations still remain when it comes to the Notre Dame pass defense.
Just one year after being the top-ranked pass defense in the country, the Irish now rank below 100th in almost every major pass defense category. How rough have things been for Notre Dame in this area?
The only two Irish teams that even approach this level of futility in terms of points allowed through three games are the 2007 and 2016 squads that won three and four games. This is not the company Freeman wants to keep.
Notre Dame faced two very physical and tough rosters to begin the year, and it showed on the field. There was hope that against Purdue, a rebuilding program bereft of top-end talent, the Irish pass defense would find its footing and look much improved.
While this unit did tighten up in the second half, the same problems that haunted Notre Dame against the Canes and Aggies were present as the Irish allowed over 300 yards passing to the Boilers, got beat over the top multiple times, failed to get consistent pressure, and appeared confused on their assignments yet again.
There is no easy solution for Marcus Freeman regarding the defense
Freeman is now stuck between a rock and a hard place regarding the defense. He knows it needs to change; he knows how the media and fan base feel about Chris Ash, and he knows things are trending in a dangerous direction.
Freeman won't fire Ash, It would not only be a tacit public admission that he messed up the DC hire when Al Golden returned to the NFL, but it's still too soon.
This would be a bad look. But so, too, is continuing down the path this unit is currently on. This leaves Marcus with few good options in terms of how to get better play from his defense.
Some folks seem to think Freeman has and is going to take a more hands-on approach to the defense behind the scenes from now on, while others insist the defense is still the Chris Ash show. This is not a good place to be after just three games.
Where is this all headed? Arkansas. The result of this SEC road trip against an athletic QB who piles up offensive stats, Taylen Green, will determine whether the Irish season is salvageable or if it will spiral down to a very dark place. Like always, the pressure is on Notre Dame.
