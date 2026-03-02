For most of my adult life, the concept of Notre Dame truly being "elite" again was just a dream.



One that felt like a reality of the past and a flicker of hope for the future, without tangible landmarks of such eliteness being present in the moment.



After four years of grinding by Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame as a whole to keep up with the modern football times, Notre Dame is now in the elite tier of college football.

After the runner-up finish in the 2024 season, the Irish were a favorite to win the title as the playoff approached in 2025.



As it turned out, Notre Dame didn't get a chance to test its mettle this time, but that doesn't take away from the fact that the Irish are in their title window under Freeman from now until the day he decides to pursue a different career challenge.

What "title or bust" actually means for Notre Dame in 2026

Most of my content engages with the Notre Dame fan base daily. The one term I've heard more than any other entering the 2026 season is "title or bust" for the Irish.



This is interesting to me because this has always been Notre Dame's mantra. The Irish aren't playing for division or conference titles; the national championship has always been the only trophy that matters in South Bend, other than the Heisman.

That being said, while "title or bust" has always applied, the realistic proximity to the title is something that changes year to year. In 2026, the Irish have a real shot.



While Notre Dame is a very early preseason favorite to win it all, even with an elite team and great coaching staff, it's hard to win a title. Should Notre Dame fall short of this goal in 2026, there are two immediate reactions that will be justified. The first one would be honest frustration and disappointment, but the second is much more important.

Marcus Freeman won't be at Notre Dame forever

Aside from the frustration of not winning the title in a year that features a favorable schedule and a very talented roster, there's a much more practical consideration that must be made.



Each season that goes by that Notre Dame doesn't win a title under Freeman is one more year of the Freeman era gone and one more year closer to him not being the Irish coach.

In no way am I suggesting Freeman will be leaving South Bend soon, but I am stating that right now is Notre Dame's title window, and each year that goes by without winning one, more sand runs out of the hourglass.



It's been a long, tough grind for Notre Dame since 1988, but now the program is in a position to be champions once again, and each season in this window is precious and must be taken full advantage of.



Nothing good lasts forever, especially regarding a job that ages one more than being president does.



It's time to win it all.