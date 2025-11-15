Marcus Freeman’s Intentional Handshake Turns Heads After Notre Dame Win
There must be something in the water in the state of Pennsylvania that makes head college football coaches think its a good idea to bark up Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman's tree before a big game.
Before the Orange Bowl back in January, Penn State head coach James Franklin couldn't wait to degrade Notre Dame's independence and then talk about Freeman as if he was an intern.
Apparently, Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi didn't pay attention to that, as earlier this week he talked about the ranked showdown with Notre Dame not mattering because it simply wasn't an ACC game.
He may not ever admit to it publicly, but it's fairly clear Freeman again wasn't amused.
Pat Narduzzi Steps in Own Mess During Notre Dame Game
Narduzzi may have mentioned early in the week that this game didn't matter for Pittsburgh, in some sad way of trying to take pressure off his team. All that appeared to do was anger the Notre Dame beast, as the 11.5-point favorites walked into Acrisure Stadium as if it was its own.
Notre Dame dominated the game. Sure, the final score was only a 22-point difference, but Pittsburgh didn't score an offensive touchdown until the literal final play of the game (more about that in a minute) and was outdone in total yardage by Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, until the garbage time final possession by the Panthers.
Trailing 37-9 and facing a fourth down in Notre Dame territory, instead of letting the clock wind out, Narduzzi called a timeout to get one more play off against the Fighting Irish second stringers. That's when backup quarterback Eli Holstein found Malachi Thomas for a touchdown to bring the game to its final 37-15 margin.
Perhaps it was that sequence, or perhaps it was Narduzzi's comments from earlier in the week, but whatever the exact formula was, it seemed to impact the traditional postgame handshake between head coaches.
Marcus Freeman and Pat Narduzzi's Postgame Handshake
Immediately after the game went final, Freeman met Narduzzi to shake hands. Narduzzi went in for the bro-hug, but Freeman clearly wasn't having any of it, avoiding the hug portion and quickly jogging away. Check it out below.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway
GOOD FOR MARCUS FREEMAN.
Why do people think you can throw stones all week and then not have to pay for your words later on? Narduzzi can't wait to talk a big game and think everything is "cool" between him and Freeman. Good for Freeman for not dropping to Narduzzi's level and simply putting on the show.
Freeman said after the game that he simply "wanted to go celebrate, you know" when asked about the interaction with Narduzzi after the game.
Freeman's above ever taking it public, but I'd be stunned if the Pitt head coach's act wasn't mentioned a time or two in preparation for Saturday's game.
And it clearly wasn't forgotten after it ended, either.