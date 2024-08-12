Marcus Freeman's Personality Would Make it Easy For Deuce Knight to Stay
When if comes to Deuce Knight, Notre Dame is floating around in no man's land
No news is good news, right?
For all of the hype, all of the drama, all of the deadlines and dates that were rumored to be on social media, here we sit with no official movement one way or another in terms of Deuce Knight's reported potential flip to Auburn.
Will this ultra-talented player stick with Notre Dame or ultimately end up in the SEC? Everyone is guessing.
Welcome to the Wild West of elite athlete recruitment in the modern age of college football. How does coach Marcus Freeman proceed in this delicate dance? Does his natural personality help or hurt him in this particular instance?
Personality matters more at Notre Dame
For whatever reason, the personality of the head man at Notre Dame matters more than it does at a lot of other schools.
There just always seems to be more to navigate to get things done, more flaming hoops to jump through to make the "powers that be" receptive to football program needs. This has always been the case at Notre Dame and will continue to be true.
Freeman has been and will continue to use his personality as one of his biggest advantages at Notre Dame - people want to play for him.
He's uniquely gifted at communicating.
Perhaps his genuineness and openness communicatively may ultimately be his biggest asset in the long-term world of cutthroat recruiting. If there's anyone I trust to be able to speak to prospects about why Notre Dame is a good choice for them in the modern world, it's Marcus Freeman.
If he loses Knight, it won't be because of the head coach, the staff, or the recruiting process. Freeman is the coach players love to play for. As the reputation keeps growing, overall Notre Dame will be up in the recruiting fight - no matter what anyone else is offering.
Notre Dame Football: What's Up with Deuce Knight?
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.