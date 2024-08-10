Michigan Football Taunts the NCAA and America Once Again
Jim Harbaugh Escaped To The NFL, But The Allegations Followed Him There
After the Michigan Wolverines won the College Football Playoff Championship, Jim Harbaugh quickly left the college game on a high and got a great gig in the NFL.
Despite what Harbaugh has said about his genuine desire to return to the pro game for pure football reasons, the timing just so happened to work out well, sidestepping any and all impending disciplinary actions following a whole slew of allegations for violations ranging from recruiting issues to sign stealing .
The NCAA has not officially ruled on any of the Stalions specific issues yet, but it did just unveil punishments for Michigan's other ongoing issue, the COVID dead period recruiting violations. Those would likely have been no big deal had Harbaugh simply cooperated with the NCAA rather than fight them throughout the process.
Honorary Captain Jim Harbaugh
Just days after Harbaugh was punished with a four-year show cause label and a one-year suspension should he try to re-enter the college game for his role in the COVID dead period violations and obfuscation of the investigative process surrounding it, he has been bestowed a great honor. He was named by Michigan the honorary captain for the season opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31st.
Certainly this plan was scheduled well in advance of the recent punishments, but even if it was, it does feel like Michigan is going out of its way to stick it to the proverbial "man" of college football any chance it gets.
Honoring Harbaugh with a captaincy award, while the program is still under investigation for several potential violations just feels like a blatant insult to sportsmanship.
Michigan vs Everyone indeed.
Just the way we all like it.
