Nick Saban Shows Big Respect for Notre Dame on ESPN’s GameDay
The first (nearly) full Saturday of the 2025 college football season is a weird one for Notre Dame fans as the Irish don't play until Sunday night in Miami. However, it certainly sets up to be an entertaining one with as many seemingly big games in it as any opening weekend has had in recent years.
This fall Saturday started like most do, with ESPN's College GameDay on and the spirit of the sport being felt. The final show for the legendary Lee Corso made the waterworks hit in many places, but for Notre Dame fans, it was what Nick Saban said during the picks segment that should have stood out the most.
Nick Saban's High Praise of Notre Dame
During the Saturday Selections segment at the end of the show, Notre Dame and Miami was briefly discussed. The show members shared their picks for the game, but what Nick Saban said of Notre Dame while making his should have Fighting Irish fans feeling that much more excited about where things stand under Marcus Freeman.
"Notre Dame is one of the top four teams in the country," said Saban.
They move through the picks quickly, so there wasn't much follow-up to Saban's comment. Pat McAfee followed up by also complimenting Notre Dame, specifically the running backs, before like Saban, he also picked the Irish to beat Miami.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:
Notre Dame has finally re-arrived. Clearly, there is work that remains to be done as the 37-year national championship drought remains, but Notre Dame being a college football force is certainly a thing again.
Getting praise from Nick Saban doesn't do a whole lot in determining whether or not Notre Dame walks out of Miami with a win on Sunday night, but it does give more credibility to the Fighting Irish as a staying power.
Last year speaks for itself in terms of what Notre Dame accomplished, but that was last year. When you get Nick Saban on national TV, right before Ohio State is about to kick off against Texas, calling Notre Dame one of the four best teams in the nation, others will take notice, especially considering how Saban is very reserved in giving out those kind of compliments.
Now, can Notre Dame take that praise and do something with it? Sunday night's showdown in Miami is the first chance for Marcus Freeman and company to show that last year wasn't a one-off, but instead the new expectation in South Bend.