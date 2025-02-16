No. 1 Notre Dame Lacrosse Caps Opening Week with Dominating Win Over Marquette
The top-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated Marquette 22-9 on Saturday, improving to 2-0 on the season. Notre Dame showcased its depth as nine players scored multiple goals. Will Angrick recorded his first career hat trick, and Jake Taylor added his second hat trick in as many games. Chris Kavanagh, Brady Pokorny, and Will Maheras each contributed two goals and two assists.
The Irish defense held Marquette to just nine goals, forcing 12 turnovers, with Nate Schwitzenberg, Will Donovan, and Chris Reinhardt each forcing two turnovers. Notre Dame took control early, answering a brief Marquette lead with five straight goals, including two from Angrick. It continued to dominate, scoring seven unanswered goals to make it 13-3 at halftime.
Notre Dame maintained its attacking pressure in the third quarter, outscoring Marquette 7-1 to extend its lead to 20-6. The Irish substituted frequently in the final quarter, securing the 22-9 victory.
With 46 goals over the last two games, Notre Dame tied the program record for most goals in a two-game span, matching the feat from the start of the 2024 season.
Check out the highlights from Saturday's victory below.
Notre Dame (2-0) returns to action on Saturday, February 22 as it will be in Washington, D.C. to take on Georgetown, who handed the Irish their only loss in last year's national championship season.