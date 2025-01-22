Irish Breakdown

Ranking Notre Dame's 2024 Games by Fan Satisfaction Level

As the season ends, a look back at Notre Dame's least to most satisfactory games of a memorable year

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) celebrates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Orange Bowl in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) celebrates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Orange Bowl in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The 2024 Notre Dame football season didn't end with a national championship but came as close as possible without doing it.

The sting of Monday night's loss to Ohio State in the national championship will remain for a bit, but the year was still an all-timer in the over 135-year history of Notre Dame football.

As a bow is put on the memorable 2024 season, I thought why not take a look back at each game of the year, and rank them in terms of satisfaction level from a Notre Dame perspective.

We all know which one will be at the bottom, but how do you sort out the top of the list? And how about the middle part of the season?

Let's take a quick look back together.

No. 16 - Sept. 7: 16-14 loss vs. Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois blocks Notre Dame's last second field goal to upset the Irish in 2024
Notre Dame's last second field goal attempt is blocked to give Northern Illinois the 16-14 win in a NCAA college football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend. / Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK

I honestly don't think Notre Dame reaches the heights it does in 2024 without the reality check of the Northern Illinois loss, but that doesn't make anything about that afternoon anymore enjoyable when looked back upon.

No. 15 - Sept. 21: Notre Dame 28, Miami (Ohio) 3

Riley Leonard breaks a long run against Miami in Septembe
Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Miami Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Notre Dame failed to cover in just two regular season games all year and both happened to come against MAC opponents. After a slugglish start that saw the Irish shutout until late in the first half, there wasn't a ton of great energy following this one.

No. 14 - Oct. 19: Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13

Jadarian Price runs the ball for Notre Dame against Georgia Tec
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Notre Dame dominated the afternoon affair in Atlanta but it coming against Georgia Tech's backup quarterback and it coming against an already two-loss Yellow Jackets squad kept the feels of this one from being too grand.

No. 13 - Oct. 12: Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7

Notre Dame celebrates a touchdown against Stanford in 202
Notre Dame running back Aneyas Williams (20) gets hoisted in the air after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How satisfactory was Notre Dame's season? The fact that a 49-7 domination of an annual rival sits this far down the list speaks more to the year then anything bad about that day (except for maybe the lightning delay).

No.12 - Sept. 14: Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7

Notre Dame celebrates a touchdown against Purdue in the early part of the 2024 seaso
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cooper Flanagan (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 66-7. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One week after the shocking loss to Northern Illinois, Notre Dame hit the road to West Lafayette. How would the Irish respond? By doing anything and everything to the Boilermakers for an entire afternoon. The Irish took the first step on the road to recovery in the blowout victory.

No. 11 - Nov. 16, Notre Dame 35, Virginia 14

Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price runs against Virgini
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball down the field during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame controlled the day, jumping out to a 28-0 lead. Senior day victories are always memorable but the feel in the air for this one was that it actually wouldn't end up being Notre Dame's final home game for the year.

No. 10 - Jan. 20: Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 23

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard throws against Ohio State in the national championship gam
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) throws the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Eddrick Houston (96) in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's hard to complain too much about playing in a national championship but after the first drive until the fourth quarter comeback began, things were tough to watch for Notre Dame backers.

No. 9 - Nov. 9: Notre Dame 52, Florida State 3

Luke Talich returns an interception for a touchdown for Notre Dame against Florida Stat
Notre Dame safety Luke Talich (28) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I know Florida State football was pathetic in 2024 but that doesn't mean seeing Notre Dame blow the doors of them isn't still satisfying for those of a certain age. My favorite part of the 52-3 rout (tied for worst regular season loss in Florida State history) was the Luke Talich pick-six in the final minutes to put the finishing touches on the only home night game of the fall.

No. 8 - Oct. 26: Notre Dame 51, Navy 14

Notre Dame celebrates a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Nav
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylen Sneed (3) celebrates his fumble recovery in the end zone for a defensive touchdown with teammates during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Navy was undefeated and ranked 24th when Notre Dame pasted the Midshipmen in East Rutherford. Ranked wins are always nice but when some of the national media loudly picks against you and you win by 37, things taste a little more sweet.

No. 7 - Nov. 23: Notre Dame 49, Army 14

Notre Dame scores a touchdown in a blowout win over Army in November
Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Aneyas Williams (20) scores a rushing touchdown as Army Black Knights defensive back Josiah Banks (25) pursues during the second half at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Notre Dame made relatively quick work of an undefeated Army team in late-November under the New York lights. As much of the college football world was waiting on Notre Dame to stumble again post-Northern Ilinois, this was a primetime destruction for the nation to see.

No. 6 - Sept. 28: Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love runs for a touchdown against Louisvill
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks free from a tackle on his way to score a touchdown during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game was when I started to buy back into this Notre Dame team in a big way. The box score was hardly dominating but the game control was considering Louisville scored thanks to the Irish fumbling away the opening kickoff. Mix in the debacle at Louisville last season and some of the attitude Notre Dame showed that late-September afternoon and this was the most satisfying regular season home game of the year.

No. 5 - Nov. 30: Notre Dame 49, USC 35

Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray makes a play against USC in 202
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) attempts to catch the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the moment the game was great - winning a thriller over a hated rival thanks to two huge defensive plays down the stretch by Christian Gray and Xavier Watts. That is all great but the fight Notre Dame had to withstand from USC in this one came to help them for the College Football Playoff journey that it had just clinched entry to.

No. 4 - Dec. 20: Notre Dame 27, Indiana 17

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love carries the ball against Indian
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball past Indiana linebacker Rolijah Hardy (21) during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first College Football Playoff game played on a college campus took place in South Bend on a cold night just before Christmas. Notre Dame's fantastic defensive showing mixed with Jeremiyah Love's 98-yard touchdown run made this a night that won't soon be forgotten in South Bend.

No. 3 - Aug 30: Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love takes off against Texas A&
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

About as big of opener as you could ever ask for, Notre Dame went straight into College Station in front of more than 100,000 people and saw its defense dominate the night. A tight game late saw Jeremiyah Love break away for the go-ahead touchdown run before Mitch Jeter's field goal sealed the deal.

That night I wrote that with the win, Notre Dame now has EVERYTHING in front of it. Little did I even know what was still in store.

No. 2 - Jan. 2: Notre Dame 23, Georgia 10

Notre Dame stops Georgia yet again in the Sugar Bow
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs with the ball during the second half against Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Gi'Bran Payne (3) at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

31 years of frustration not seeing Notre Dame win a major bowl game came to an end on an afternoon that the Fighting Irish defense and special teams ruled the day. The Irish allowed just 62 rushing yards all day to the mighty SEC champs that was hyped as being as physical as any team in the country.

No. 1 - Jan. 9: Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard runs the ball against Penn State in the Orange Bow
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Aside from actually winning a national championship, wins don't get better than the Orange Bowl victory over Penn State. A powerhouse former rival, troubling start, backup quarterback heroics, incredible defensive play, and last second field goal only tell part of the story of Notre Dame's dramatic Orange Bowl victory that sent it to the national championship game.

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI.

