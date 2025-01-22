Ranking Notre Dame's 2024 Games by Fan Satisfaction Level
The 2024 Notre Dame football season didn't end with a national championship but came as close as possible without doing it.
The sting of Monday night's loss to Ohio State in the national championship will remain for a bit, but the year was still an all-timer in the over 135-year history of Notre Dame football.
As a bow is put on the memorable 2024 season, I thought why not take a look back at each game of the year, and rank them in terms of satisfaction level from a Notre Dame perspective.
We all know which one will be at the bottom, but how do you sort out the top of the list? And how about the middle part of the season?
Let's take a quick look back together.
No. 16 - Sept. 7: 16-14 loss vs. Northern Illinois
I honestly don't think Notre Dame reaches the heights it does in 2024 without the reality check of the Northern Illinois loss, but that doesn't make anything about that afternoon anymore enjoyable when looked back upon.
No. 15 - Sept. 21: Notre Dame 28, Miami (Ohio) 3
Notre Dame failed to cover in just two regular season games all year and both happened to come against MAC opponents. After a slugglish start that saw the Irish shutout until late in the first half, there wasn't a ton of great energy following this one.
No. 14 - Oct. 19: Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13
Notre Dame dominated the afternoon affair in Atlanta but it coming against Georgia Tech's backup quarterback and it coming against an already two-loss Yellow Jackets squad kept the feels of this one from being too grand.
No. 13 - Oct. 12: Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7
How satisfactory was Notre Dame's season? The fact that a 49-7 domination of an annual rival sits this far down the list speaks more to the year then anything bad about that day (except for maybe the lightning delay).
No.12 - Sept. 14: Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7
One week after the shocking loss to Northern Illinois, Notre Dame hit the road to West Lafayette. How would the Irish respond? By doing anything and everything to the Boilermakers for an entire afternoon. The Irish took the first step on the road to recovery in the blowout victory.
No. 11 - Nov. 16, Notre Dame 35, Virginia 14
Notre Dame controlled the day, jumping out to a 28-0 lead. Senior day victories are always memorable but the feel in the air for this one was that it actually wouldn't end up being Notre Dame's final home game for the year.
No. 10 - Jan. 20: Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 23
It's hard to complain too much about playing in a national championship but after the first drive until the fourth quarter comeback began, things were tough to watch for Notre Dame backers.
No. 9 - Nov. 9: Notre Dame 52, Florida State 3
I know Florida State football was pathetic in 2024 but that doesn't mean seeing Notre Dame blow the doors of them isn't still satisfying for those of a certain age. My favorite part of the 52-3 rout (tied for worst regular season loss in Florida State history) was the Luke Talich pick-six in the final minutes to put the finishing touches on the only home night game of the fall.
No. 8 - Oct. 26: Notre Dame 51, Navy 14
Navy was undefeated and ranked 24th when Notre Dame pasted the Midshipmen in East Rutherford. Ranked wins are always nice but when some of the national media loudly picks against you and you win by 37, things taste a little more sweet.
No. 7 - Nov. 23: Notre Dame 49, Army 14
Notre Dame made relatively quick work of an undefeated Army team in late-November under the New York lights. As much of the college football world was waiting on Notre Dame to stumble again post-Northern Ilinois, this was a primetime destruction for the nation to see.
No. 6 - Sept. 28: Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24
This game was when I started to buy back into this Notre Dame team in a big way. The box score was hardly dominating but the game control was considering Louisville scored thanks to the Irish fumbling away the opening kickoff. Mix in the debacle at Louisville last season and some of the attitude Notre Dame showed that late-September afternoon and this was the most satisfying regular season home game of the year.
No. 5 - Nov. 30: Notre Dame 49, USC 35
In the moment the game was great - winning a thriller over a hated rival thanks to two huge defensive plays down the stretch by Christian Gray and Xavier Watts. That is all great but the fight Notre Dame had to withstand from USC in this one came to help them for the College Football Playoff journey that it had just clinched entry to.
No. 4 - Dec. 20: Notre Dame 27, Indiana 17
The first College Football Playoff game played on a college campus took place in South Bend on a cold night just before Christmas. Notre Dame's fantastic defensive showing mixed with Jeremiyah Love's 98-yard touchdown run made this a night that won't soon be forgotten in South Bend.
No. 3 - Aug 30: Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13
About as big of opener as you could ever ask for, Notre Dame went straight into College Station in front of more than 100,000 people and saw its defense dominate the night. A tight game late saw Jeremiyah Love break away for the go-ahead touchdown run before Mitch Jeter's field goal sealed the deal.
That night I wrote that with the win, Notre Dame now has EVERYTHING in front of it. Little did I even know what was still in store.
No. 2 - Jan. 2: Notre Dame 23, Georgia 10
31 years of frustration not seeing Notre Dame win a major bowl game came to an end on an afternoon that the Fighting Irish defense and special teams ruled the day. The Irish allowed just 62 rushing yards all day to the mighty SEC champs that was hyped as being as physical as any team in the country.
No. 1 - Jan. 9: Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24
Aside from actually winning a national championship, wins don't get better than the Orange Bowl victory over Penn State. A powerhouse former rival, troubling start, backup quarterback heroics, incredible defensive play, and last second field goal only tell part of the story of Notre Dame's dramatic Orange Bowl victory that sent it to the national championship game.