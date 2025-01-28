Notre Dame 2025 Early Positional Outlook: Offensive Unit Breakdown
Notre Dame's 2025 roster won’t be finalized until after the spring portal period, but we already have a good sense of who will be returning and who is joining the Irish for the upcoming season.
Marcus Freeman faces the challenge of replacing his starting quarterback, tight end, and key contributors at wide receiver. Additionally, the starting five along the offensive line remains uncertain.
The staff would have loved to retain Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler, and Sam Pendleton to provide valuable depth, but that’s a difficult ask when playing time isn't guaranteed.
The same holds true for Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie. All five players entered the transfer portal in pursuit of starting opportunities at their next destinations.
All were understandable moves, and Notre Dame will be just fine at all of these position groups. Now, let’s take a look at how the 2025 roster might shape up.
How Does Notre Dame Replace Riley Leonard?
Notre Dame has chosen to go in-house for its 2025 starting quarterback for the first time since 2022. Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey, CJ Carr, and incoming freshman Blake Hebert will all be with the team during the spring.
The general consensus is that this is CJ Carr’s job to lose. However, unlike in previous offseasons, we likely won’t know who the starter will be until possibly into fall camp.
Spring practice will provide valuable insight, and if a quarterback enters the portal during the spring transfer period, we should have a clearer picture of who the favorite is.
If Carr does end up starting against Miami on August 31st, Notre Dame will have its highest-ranked recruit starting at quarterback in quite some time.
Loaded Running Back Room Returns For Notre Dame
There’s not much to say about Notre Dame's running backs, as we already know what they bring to the table.
Jeremiyah Love could very well be the first running back taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. Jadarian Price would start at most P4 programs, and Aneyas Williams was outstanding in his role as a true freshman.
The question now is whether Mike Denbrock and Deland McCullough can carve out niche roles for Gi'Bran Payne, Kedren Young, or Nolan James. Notre Dame’s running back room is stacked with talent and depth.
Irish Looking to Elevate The Pass Catching Situation
Notre Dame hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Chase Claypool, and aside from Jaden Greathouse’s breakout performances in the last two playoff games, consistent 100-yard receiving games have been rare for the Irish.
Departing the program are Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie, Beaux Collins, Kris Mitchell, and Jayden Harrison. In their place, Malachi Fields and Will Pauling have transferred in, and Greathouse, along with Jordan Faison, are key pieces to build around.
Does Notre Dame have a true No. 1 receiver on the roster? It looks like they’re getting closer, with Fields and Greathouse both offering promising potential.
The Irish will also add three freshmen—Elijah Burress, Antavious Richardson, and Jerome Bettis Jr.—to help shape the future of the position, along with rising sophomores Cam Williams, Logan Saldate, and Micah Gilbert. KK Smith, who’s battled injuries the past two seasons, will look to make an impact as well.
At tight end, Notre Dame returns Eli Raridon, Cooper Flanagan, Kevin Bauman, and Jack Larsen, while adding Ty Washington from Arkansas. James Flanigan also joins as a high-profile recruit. Much like at quarterback, there’s a lot of talent, but also a lot to prove. Eli Raridon, in particular, is a breakout candidate for me.
Notre Dame Offensive Line Should Be Elite
Opposing fanbases have been speculating that something must be off in Notre Dame's offensive line room after four players hit the portal. However, if you take a closer look at what the Irish have returning and what they’re bringing in, it becomes clear that it was going to be nearly impossible to keep everyone happy.
Charles Jagusah, Billy Schrauth, Ashton Craig, and Aamil Wagner should fill four of the five starting spots. The big questions are how the best five will line up and who will take that fifth spot.
Anthonie Knapp started every game at left tackle this season, except for the championship game due to injury. The answer could be simple if Knapp slides right back into that role. Knapp, Schrauth, Craig, Jagusah, and Wagner from left to right makes a lot of sense.
But, fortunately and unfortunately, it’s not that simple. Former top-50 recruit Guerby Lambert made strides as a true freshman and will be in the mix for a tackle spot.
Five-star freshman Will Black could also be too talented to keep off the field. Could another player surprise, like Pendleton or Knapp did last offseason? It's too early to say.
One thing is certain, though, no one should be worried about Notre Dame's offensive line for the foreseeable future.