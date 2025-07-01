Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football 2025: Ranking Most Expensive Fighting Irish Game Tickets

Notre Dame isn't just one of the best teams, but also has one of the most entertaining schedules in 2025

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 12, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fans react after Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) ran for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium.
Oct 12, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fans react after Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) ran for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Whether at home in South Bend or on the road, a Notre Dame football game is also a special experience. That will be even more the case this coming season as Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are coming off a special year that saw them play in the national championship game.

As the season approaches, plenty of fans are planning their trips to see their favorite teams nationwide this fall. Notre Dame is no different, so I thought it'd be a fun exercise to look at what ticket prices on the secondary market are for each of Notre Dame's 12 regular season games currently.

Here are the lowest "get-in" prices for all 12 Notre Dame football games this fall, courtesy of Ticketmaster.

12. Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: Nov. 22

Dec 5, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) stiff arms Syracuse Orange linebacker Mikel Jones (13) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Lowest Get-In Price: $77.51

Consider the rest of Notre Dame's home schedule, as well as late-November weather in South Bend and it's easy to see why this game is the cheapest, even with Syracuse being much improved compared to the last time it visited Notre Dame Stadium.

11. Notre Dame vs. Navy: Nov. 11

Notre Dame s Kyren Williams (23) flips over Navy's Rayuan Lane (18) during the Notre Dame vs. Navy NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend / Michael Caterina / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lowest Get-In Price: $100.17

With Notre Dame and Navy playing annually, I receive the lower price. However, as an investor, I'm interested in possibly flipping these tickets, as both teams have realistic College Football Playoff aspirations, and this could be a big night game for both.

10. Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State: Oct. 11

Oct 28, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Stepherson (29) catches a pass for a touchdown as North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Nick McCloud (21) defends in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Lowest Get-In Price: $113.29

North Carolina State is making its second trip ever to South Bend and should be a solid squad in 2025, but Notre Dame hosting this game between Boise State and USC dates explains the lighter get-in fee.

9. Notre Dame at Stanford: Nov. 29

Nov 25, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (12) eludes a tackle by Stanford Cardinal cornerback Collin Wright (6) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Lowest Get-In Price: $119.25

With Stanford looking like it will be woeful again this fall, the fact that tickets are going for this much on Thanksgiving weekend is a bit surprising.

8. Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: Nov. 15

Nov 7, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (L) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) shake hands after their game at Heinz Field. Notre Dame won 42-30. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lowest Get-In Price: $122.83

Pitt usually has trouble selling out the former Heinz Field but Notre Dame should help bring a bit more of a crowd. For football fans looking for a unique weekend road trip, the Steelers play host to the Bengals the next day so a quality chance at a two-for-one trip to the Steel City.

7. Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Sept. 20

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) blocks Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) during the third quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. / Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Lowest Get-In Price: $183.65

Purdue makes just its second trip to South Bend in the last decade-plus, but the current state of the Boilermakers keeps this one under $200.

6. Notre Dame vs. Boise State: Oct. 4

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A general view of the Word of Life Mural, commonly known as Touchdown Jesus, on the campus of the University of Notre Dame before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Lowest Get-In Price: $187.22

Boise State is the standard when it comes to Group of Five college football and makes its first trip to South Bend. The lengthy trip from Idaho makes that difficult for road fans. Still, nearly $200 to get in speaks to how important this game will be for both squads.

5. Notre Dame at Miami: Aug. 31

Nov 11, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Asmar Bilal (22) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back Travis Homer (24) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Lowest Get-In Price: $224.19

This one shocks me as it's viewed by most as one of college football's games of the year, but then again, it's a Miami home game we're talking about and happens on Labor Day weekend so maybe I shouldn't be so surprised.

4. Notre Dame at Boston College: Nov. 1

Sep 16, 2017; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Dexter Williams (2) scores a touchdown in front of Boston College Eagles cornerback Kamrin Moore (5) in the fourth quarter at Alumni Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Lowest Get-In Price: $232.54

A large number of Notre Dame fans living in the Northeast, combined with Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill holding just 44,500 makes this a tougher ticket to get. Mix in the fact that Notre Dame hasn't played a game here in front of actual fans since 2017, and the demand goes up.

3. Notre Dame at Arkansas: Sept. 27

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks fans celebrate after a touchdown in the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 28-6. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Lowest Get-In Price: $293.36

Arkansas has never played Notre Dame in football, so this is one of the biggest tickets in the long history of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Arkansas folks are already buzzing for this game, and the environment should be a hornet's nest of sorts for the Fighting Irish in late-September.

2. Notre Dame vs. USC: Oct. 18

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylen Sneed (3) and defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 48-20. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Lowest Get-In Price: $323.17

I know they have played every year except for the Covid season and during World War II since 1926. This, likely being the last game between the rivals, made me think it'd top the charts. Still, $323 to get-in is nothing to flinch at, but if both teams can start the season hot, this price could absolutely soar.

1. Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Sept. 13

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Lowest Get-In Price: $423.34

Texas A&M has only played one game at Notre Dame Stadium, that coming back in 2000. Combine that with it being the Notre Dame home opener while the Irish are fresh off a national championship appearance and the Aggies having a coach that seems to be changing the culture for the better, and you get the extremely high cost to get to spend Saturday night at this one.

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

