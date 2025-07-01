Notre Dame Football 2025: Ranking Most Expensive Fighting Irish Game Tickets
Whether at home in South Bend or on the road, a Notre Dame football game is also a special experience. That will be even more the case this coming season as Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are coming off a special year that saw them play in the national championship game.
As the season approaches, plenty of fans are planning their trips to see their favorite teams nationwide this fall. Notre Dame is no different, so I thought it'd be a fun exercise to look at what ticket prices on the secondary market are for each of Notre Dame's 12 regular season games currently.
Here are the lowest "get-in" prices for all 12 Notre Dame football games this fall, courtesy of Ticketmaster.
12. Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: Nov. 22
Lowest Get-In Price: $77.51
Consider the rest of Notre Dame's home schedule, as well as late-November weather in South Bend and it's easy to see why this game is the cheapest, even with Syracuse being much improved compared to the last time it visited Notre Dame Stadium.
11. Notre Dame vs. Navy: Nov. 11
Lowest Get-In Price: $100.17
With Notre Dame and Navy playing annually, I receive the lower price. However, as an investor, I'm interested in possibly flipping these tickets, as both teams have realistic College Football Playoff aspirations, and this could be a big night game for both.
10. Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State: Oct. 11
Lowest Get-In Price: $113.29
North Carolina State is making its second trip ever to South Bend and should be a solid squad in 2025, but Notre Dame hosting this game between Boise State and USC dates explains the lighter get-in fee.
9. Notre Dame at Stanford: Nov. 29
Lowest Get-In Price: $119.25
With Stanford looking like it will be woeful again this fall, the fact that tickets are going for this much on Thanksgiving weekend is a bit surprising.
8. Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: Nov. 15
Lowest Get-In Price: $122.83
Pitt usually has trouble selling out the former Heinz Field but Notre Dame should help bring a bit more of a crowd. For football fans looking for a unique weekend road trip, the Steelers play host to the Bengals the next day so a quality chance at a two-for-one trip to the Steel City.
7. Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Sept. 20
Lowest Get-In Price: $183.65
Purdue makes just its second trip to South Bend in the last decade-plus, but the current state of the Boilermakers keeps this one under $200.
6. Notre Dame vs. Boise State: Oct. 4
Lowest Get-In Price: $187.22
Boise State is the standard when it comes to Group of Five college football and makes its first trip to South Bend. The lengthy trip from Idaho makes that difficult for road fans. Still, nearly $200 to get in speaks to how important this game will be for both squads.
5. Notre Dame at Miami: Aug. 31
Lowest Get-In Price: $224.19
This one shocks me as it's viewed by most as one of college football's games of the year, but then again, it's a Miami home game we're talking about and happens on Labor Day weekend so maybe I shouldn't be so surprised.
4. Notre Dame at Boston College: Nov. 1
Lowest Get-In Price: $232.54
A large number of Notre Dame fans living in the Northeast, combined with Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill holding just 44,500 makes this a tougher ticket to get. Mix in the fact that Notre Dame hasn't played a game here in front of actual fans since 2017, and the demand goes up.
3. Notre Dame at Arkansas: Sept. 27
Lowest Get-In Price: $293.36
Arkansas has never played Notre Dame in football, so this is one of the biggest tickets in the long history of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Arkansas folks are already buzzing for this game, and the environment should be a hornet's nest of sorts for the Fighting Irish in late-September.
2. Notre Dame vs. USC: Oct. 18
Lowest Get-In Price: $323.17
I know they have played every year except for the Covid season and during World War II since 1926. This, likely being the last game between the rivals, made me think it'd top the charts. Still, $323 to get-in is nothing to flinch at, but if both teams can start the season hot, this price could absolutely soar.
1. Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Sept. 13
Lowest Get-In Price: $423.34
Texas A&M has only played one game at Notre Dame Stadium, that coming back in 2000. Combine that with it being the Notre Dame home opener while the Irish are fresh off a national championship appearance and the Aggies having a coach that seems to be changing the culture for the better, and you get the extremely high cost to get to spend Saturday night at this one.