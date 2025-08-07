5 Biggest Threats to a Notre Dame Perfect Season in 2025
It’s hard to argue Notre Dame has its most talented roster of the Marcus Freeman era. Coming off last season’s playoff run, recruiting continues to ascend and depth is mighty across the board. The Irish seem built for another long run and sustainable success, which should be the goal of any top tier program.
As it learned last year, all you have to do is get into the playoffs to have a chance. But this team also has the potential to get through their schedule unblemished, likely garnering a bye in the first round given the new playoff rules. (Granted, I would love a home playoff game, but understand that many may like the rest.)
Talent alone won’t get them there. Taking a step back, here are the top five hurdles Notre Dame must overcome to complete a perfect regular season in 2025:
5. Offensive Line Depth and Youth
When Rocco Spindler and Pat Coogan departed this offseason for opportunities at Nebraska and Indiana respectively, it was understandable given the return of Charles Jagusah and Ashton Craig. Notre Dame’s success last season was driven largely by the fact they had two proven performers in Coogan and Spindler ready to step in because of injuries. The 2025 Irish don't have that luxury.
Now, with Jagusah being lost again for at least part of the season, the Irish offensive line depth will be taxed early. Though left tackle Anthonie Knapp, left guard Billy Schrauth, Craig and right tackle Aamil Wagner form one of the best lines in college football, one injury here may force unproven players into time on the field because the depth of proven players has been zapped.
4. Replacing Jack Kiser’s Leadership and Versatility
Jack Kiser was the glue guy of Notre Dame's 2024 defense. Registering the most games played of any Notre Dame player ever is nothing to sneeze at. His ability to play multiple linebacker roles, call out pre-snap adjustments, and cover in space made him invaluable to the Irish defense. Even more important was his leadership, something that can’t be replaced by talent alone. Saying Drayk Bowen, Jaden Ausberry, or Jaylen Sneed has the ability to replace Kiser’s production is one thing. They all had numerous moments showing they were capable last season.
Replacing Kiser’s mind, motor and presence is more important than replacing his tackles.
3. Finding a New Star in Place of Xavier Watts
Xavier Watts was the heartbeat of Notre Dame’s defense in 2023 and 2024, wreaking havoc all over the field. Replacing his production and instincts at safety is a tall order. Adon Shuler stepped up last year to become a worthy running mate to Watts. Who Shuler’s new partner will be is currently up in the air? Luke Talich and Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Stroman look like the most likely candidates, though freshman Tae Johnson is making his own case in camp. There is talent. But All-American ball-hawking safeties don’t just fall out of trees - though one could argue that Kyle Hamilton’s recent success and Watts moving from another position to become a star means the Irish may have more success than others at shaking that tree. Here’s hoping they find another.
2. Rebuilding the Interior Defensive Line
Losing Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills is no small thing.
125 games of playing experience is hard to replace. While Donovan Hinish and Gabriel Rubio flashed late last year, becoming stalwarts like Cross and Mills is a different story. Transfers Jared Dawson and Elijah Hughes were brought in to help while Jason Onye will also look to contribute.
The depth at defensive end could also see Chris Ash experiment with some pass rushers brought inside to help out. I’ve been calling out the Bryce Young defensive tackle experiment to anyone who will listen. Regardless of the solution, if the Irish can't consistently stop the run, they’re going to be in trouble.
1. Uncertainty at Quarterback
Notre Dame’s 12-0 dreams begin and end at quarterback. There was a point last season where fans were actively looking for a Riley Leonard replacement, sending up the Steve Angeli “Bat-Signal” like call, given Leonard’s inability to push the ball downfield. Over time, Leonard became exactly what the Irish needed to make their late season move. With his departure, the Irish have two different players to fill that void: the golden arm of C.J. Carr and the dual-threat ability of Kenny Minchey.
With less than a month to go before Notre Dame invades South Beach, a decision still hasn’t been made. Whoever wins the job will not only have the pressure of guiding a national power through a grueling schedule to get to the playoffs, but more importantly have to fill the leadership void and steadying influence of Leonard. Stylistically, it doesn’t matter how the job gets done. It’s about finding the combination of intangibles and performance that lead to victory. Leonard found it.
Can Carr or Minchey?