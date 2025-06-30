Notre Dame Dips into SEC Country to Land First Defensive Commit of 2027 Recruiting Class
Monday afternoon, Notre Dame and linebackers coach Max Bullough got a commitment from Ellis McGaskin out of Mobile (Williamson), Ala. The 6-1, 190-pounder chose the Fighting Irish over Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Florida, and several more.
The Fighting Irish offered McGaskin as part of "Pot of Gold" day this past St. Patrick's Day (March 17) and were able to land the talented linebacker not that long after. Things started to trend Notre Dame's way after McGaskin was blown away by his visit to South Bend back on June 7.
Since his visit, the Alabama product had been raving about Notre Dame, eventually leading to him putting out a commitment date on social media for June 30, in which he pledged to the Fighting Irish.
McGaskin marks the second commitment for Notre Dame in the 2027 cycle, joining long snapper Sean Kraft. He is ranked on the 247 Composite as the No.13 linebacker in the country and the 209th overall player in the country.
Last season, McGaskin tallied 142 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one sack. Those are mighty impressive numbers for a kid playing varsity football in Alabama as a sophomore.
The dog days of July and August are usually the time Notre Dame starts to kick off its next recruiting cycle, and it has gotten an early start this class with McGaskin. The Notre Dame staff does a great job of identifying "Notre Dame kids" and works hard to get them to visit campus. They tend to know that a recruit who will be a fit at Notre Dame will more often than not leave, blown away by the campus, as was the case here with McGaskin.
Notre Dame has become cool again under head coach Marcus Freeman. As a result, look for more southern talent to consider Notre Dame when they previously wouldn't have. If Notre Dame can continue to make the College Football Playoff and continue to make deep runs, the best recruits in the country want to be a part of that.
McGaskin is the perfect example of just that. Look out for Notre Dame to build up this 2027 class quickly and supplement the 2026 class that is currently ranked No. 2 in the country.