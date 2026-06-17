Just when you think you've seen it all in the world of college football recruiting, wait around another day, and you'll see something else.

Alright, we've seen players flip commitments and change decisions in the final minutes before announcing a commitment, but that doesn't mean it doesn't come as a shock still when it occurs.

While Notre Dame has already had an eventful cycle recruiting the linebacker position, the chase for one might only be getting started after all.



Let's get up to date as things only continue to get more wild.

The Latest on Kaden Henderson

All of the momentum seemed to be headed towards Notre Dame regarding Kaden Henderson (Tampa, Florida) in the last week or so.



Or, at least until sometime Tuesday night.

While Notre Dame never seemed to lead the race for Henderson at any point this recruiting cycle, late last week saw Marcus Freeman's squad appear to take the lead.

Well, that's like leading laps 198 and 199 at the Indianapolis 500, but getting passed again on lap 200.

The latest information suggests that Texas A&M is willing to give Henderson an amount that Notre Dame is unwilling to match, at least as of Wednesday evening.

All signs point to Henderson announcing his college choice as Texas A&M when he announces it on Thursday.

What Does it Mean for Notre Dame?

Things can change in a hurry as we've seen, but when it changes this late in the game, rarely do they change back.

The immediate impact for Notre Dame is that it remains linebacker-less in the 2027 cycle, which puts that much more of a priority on Roman Igwebuike of Chicago powerhouse Mt. Carmel.

Igewbuike was just on campus this past weekend and crystal ball picks for him to choose Notre Dame came in shortly after.



That said, crystal ball picks for Henderson to pick Notre Dame were made too, and we see how that's trending.

The thing is, who is to say that Igewbuike doesn't come back and say that the price just went up for his talents?

He knows Notre Dame is in desperate need for a linebacker this cycle, that it likely just missed on Henderson, and it doesn't have a chance at any other top 10 player at the position besides him.

As great as this recruiting cycle has been for Notre Dame, at linebacker it has been a disaster.



Igewbuike becomes Notre Dame's biggest must-get in the remainder of the class just because of a lack of any other linebackers, and lack of options after him.

Otherwise you might be looking at a top-five ranked class that doesn't bring in a single linebacker.

That all said, I still feel good that Notre Dame does ultimately land Igewbuike's commitment eventually.