A quick glance at Notre Dame football's 2027 recruiting class would indicate everything is smooth sailing.

From afar, Notre Dame looks like every duck is in a row as it has 18 commitments this cycle, a pair of five-star talents (according to 247Sports), and a top-five class nationally.

However, if you're to look at linebacker specifically, the story is anything but linear with the rest of the recruiting class.

Notre Dame's Slow Start at Linebacker for 2027 Class

Of those 18 commitments that are mentioned above, just one plays linebacker. There's plenty more on that to come, so keep reading, but in order to get to the why, you have to go back to an assistant coach leaving following the 2025 season.

Just after the season ended with Notre Dame being left out of the College Football Playoff, linebackers coach Max Bullough announced he was leaving to take a job on Pat Fitzgerald's staff at Michigan State - where Bullough previously starred at the position.

While Bullough didn't officially leave until December 10, 2025, the signs were there in terms of recruiting as Notre Dame didn't only have just one commitment at the linebacker position, but weren't in great position in several other prospects in the cycle.

In only so many words, it wasn't exactly set up for success this time around when Bullough left. That's not to knock him for taking a job at his alma mater, but it speaks to what Notre Dame has done the last six-seven months.

Notre Dame's Lone Linebacker Commitment - Before he Leaves

As stated above, Notre Dame has just one current linebacker commitment in the 2027 class. That's four-star linebacker Amarri Irvin of IMG Academy in Florida.

Irvin gave his pledge to Notre Dame back in late-November of last year, while Bullough was still with the Fighting Irish.

As it turns out though, Irvin broke the Notre Dame rule of not taking visits elsewhere when committed, as he made visits to both Michigan State and Virginia Tech recently.

It might not be official, but it feels like its only a matter of time until he announces he's officially out of the 2027 recruiting mix for Notre Dame.

So what's next for Notre Dame?

Well, a linebacking hail mary might just get answered in two very big ways.

Notre Dame's Linebacker Outlook Still Suddenly Great

Despite all of the above, Notre Dame's outlook at linebacker as recruiting for the cycle enters the home stretch, looks tremendous.

Yes, Notre Dame will probably end up missing out on Irvin.

But it very much appears that it will be landing at least one higher ranked linebacker, and very possibly two.

Roman Igewbuike Recruiting Outlook

The four-star linebacker from Chicago powerhouse Mt. Carmel was on campus this weekend, and although no commitment is imminent, his family seems to have been more than impressed.

"Plaxico Burress, Jerome Bettis, Larry Fitzgerald. If they feel it's OK to send their kids there, there's something to this." - Igewbuike's step-father recapping visit

Igewbuike also told Bruce Straughan of his visit: “I’m loving everything I’m seeing and hearing the culture here is different!”

By no means does that mean a commitment is imminent, but you have to like how that sounds if you're a Notre Dame fan.

Kaden Henderson Recruiting Outlook

At no point in the recruitment of Henderson, the nation's top linebacker according to the 247Sports composite, has Notre Dame been viewed as the leader.

2027 Tampa Jesuit (FL) four-star LB Kaden Henderson has arrived at Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/KPw90cjzOr — Matt Freeman (@mattfreeman05_) November 8, 2025

Yet, here we are on June 14, with Henderson suddenly getting a crystal ball prediction to pick Notre Dame.

Miami was crossed off the list late last week, leaving just Notre Dame and Texas A&M to fight for his talents.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

The path to get here has been nothing short of a roller coaster, but it certainly appears Notre Dame is close to pulling off an all-time comeback at the position.

To go from just one commitment at linebacker, to likely losing it, to then possibly (likely) landing a pair of top 10 linebackers in the class?

Friends, this isn't the same Notre Dame I've spent the majority of my life watching.