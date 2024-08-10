The Most Absurd Question For Notre Dame and the New College Football Playoff
Where should Notre Dame play its first round College Football Playoff game?
(Yes, let's put that cart 50 miles before the horse.)
While America prepares to venture into new college football territory in 2024 with the arrival of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff format, many new-aged questions have emerged.
How will the new CFP shape up, and where will all the first round games be played?
For Notre Dame, it isn't as simple as you'd think.
Will the SEC and Big Ten dominate the field in terms of the annual number of teams making the tournament? How will Notre Dame do in this format, where it's unable to achieve a bye regardless of rank and record?
Odd Quirk In The College Football Playoff Guidelines Creates Options, But Good Ones?
Of all the processes and procedures that came out with the announcement and release of the new expanded format, this scheduling quirk may be the most interesting.
Any home team hosting a CFP game has the option to host the game off-campus anywhere it wants to.
The first round of playoff games will be played at the end of December, and the weather throughout most of the country will be quite cold and unforgiving. So ...
Should Notre Dame consider moving a first-round game from blustery Notre Dame Stadium to the tepid temperature of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis?
Giving Up A Home Game At Notre Dame Stadium Would Be A Mistake For The Ages
I'm of the mindset that no team should ever give up a true home game.
This applies to this new CFP format, the Notre Dame Shamrock Series, trips to Ireland, or anywhere else. There's nothing like home cooking, even in a cold kitchen.
Notre Dame players may not love freezing cold temperatures, but they are used to them after residing and playing in South Bend.
What sense would it make to take away this advantage in the first round of the playoff if you could get some warm weather team that won't be used to these kinds of conditions?
This would make ZERO sense.
Notre Dame should hope for cold conditions, lots of snow, lots of freeze, and a warm weather matchup.
It's Not About Fan Comfort, It's About Winning Games
Perhaps one of the worst arguments for moving the game I've heard is that moving it indoors would provide a more comfortable environment for the attending fans.
Layer up.
This is about winning football games, not anyone's personal comfort.
The reality is, since Notre Dame is ineligible for a round one bye, the next best scenario is the exact one I laid out. Hosting a warm weather team in cold South Bend weather.
Wear hat and gloves, be loud, and be proud to witness Irish history.
