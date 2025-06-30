Top Notre Dame, Alabama Target Sets Commitment Date
Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class may look like it's nearly complete from afar but key pieces remain if Marcus Freeman and company are going to get it to stick in the nation's top five this cycle.
One key is to land a big-time defensive tackle, something Notre Dame must continue to recruit and develop as it looks to end its national championship drought.
The biggest remaining defensive tackle on the board for Notre Dame this cycle is Elijah Golden of Sarasota (Cardinal Mooney), Florida. the 6-4, 275-pound man-child is rated as a four-star prospect and has a final four of Notre Dame, Alabama, Virginia Tech, and Oklahoma. Golden announced on Sunday evening that he'll be announcing his college decision in late July.
According to Kyle Kelly of On3, Golden will make his commitment announcement on July 26.
Golden is rated as a four-star prospect and a top-200 overall player according to the 247Sports composite. Golden is preparing for his senior season at Cardinal Mooney, where former Notre Dame reserve quarterback and tight end Jared Clark is the head coach.
Golden helped the Cougars to a semifinal appearance in Florida's Class 2A playoffs last season. He recorded 61 tackles, 29 of which were for a loss, 10 sacks, eight quarterback hurries, and a pass breakup in 11 games.
Notre Dame was the last team to host Golden on a visit, as he was on campus with several Fighting Irish defensive line commitments earlier this June. A commitment from him would go a long way in adding a special level of talent to a position Notre Dame still has room to grow at.