Ranking Every Quarterback in the College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff begins in two days, with No. 9 Alabama and No. 8 Oklahoma kicking off the second edition of the 12-team CFP in Norman on Friday.
The 2025 CFP bracket features some of the best teams across the nation, as well as some of the top quarterbacks. A great quarterback can have a massive impact on each game and team. Whether it’s minimizing turnovers, making big plays or leading clutch drives, the best quarterbacks give their teams a significant advantage in the pursuit of a national title.
Before the playoff begins, here’s a ranking of all 12 starting quarterbacks in the CFP.
12. Alonza Barnett III, James Madison
Cmp%
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
Int
Rush Yards
TD
59.9%
2,533
7.9
21
8
544
14
A year after tearing his ACL, James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III is leading the Dukes to their first appearance in the CFP. A dual threat, Barnett completed 59.9% of his passes for 2,533 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight picks while rushing for 544 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2025.
The playoff will provide a tougher level of competition for Barnett, who has seldom faced power-four opponents. He’s played two games against power four programs, UNC in 2024 and Louisville in 2025. Against UNC, who finished 6–7 in 2024, Barnett scored seven total touchdowns (five passing, two running) while throwing for 388 yards and rushing for 99 yards as the Dukes won 70–50. He didn’t fare as well in his power four game this year, throwing for 102 yards and one touchdown in a loss to Louisville.
11. Jake Retzlaff, Tulane
Cmp%
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
Int
Rush Yards
TD
62.4%
2,862
8.0
14
6
610
16
Jake Retzlaff was a late arrival to Tulane this summer because he departed BYU after violating the school’s honor code. A former community college standout, Retzlaff completed 62.4% of his passes for 2,862 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 610 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.
Retzlaff will face Ole Miss in the first round of the CFP, a rematch of his worst game this season. In that Sept. 20 matchup, Retzlaff completed just 5-of-17 of his passes for 56 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions while rushing for 51 yards. He’ll need to fare better this time around against the Rebels for a chance to advance.
10. John Mateer, Oklahoma
Cmp%
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
Int
Rush Yards
TD
62.1%
2,578
7.2
12
10
416
7
After three seasons at Washington State and an impressive 2024 campaign that saw him throw 29 touchdowns to seven picks, Mateer transferred to Oklahoma where he’s produced a mixed bag of results in 2025.
Mateer started the season on a solid note before suffering a broken bone in his right hand, and hasn’t been the same player since. He completed 46.7% of his passes in his second-to-last game of the year against Missouri and threw three interceptions in the regular season finale against LSU. The Sooners have been winning with him, but will likely need more from their quarterback to go on a deep postseason run.
9. Behren Morton, Texas Tech
Cmp%
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
Int
Rush Yards
TD
67.0%
2,643
8.8
22
4
-81
0
Texas Tech starter Behren Morton has been in and out of the lineup this season because of a series of minor injuries. When Morton plays, the Red Raiders are undefeated this year as their only loss on the season came when backup Will Hammond started against Arizona State.
With its veteran quarterback aided by an elite defense, Texas Tech has led its opponents for the vast majority of games that Morton has played in. He has multiple years of experience as a starter, but the playoff environment will naturally provide the toughest level of competition he’s faced yet.
8. Carson Beck, Miami
Cmp%
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
Int
Rush Yards
TD
74.7%
3,072
8.7
25
10
39
1
One of the most experienced quarterbacks in this playoff field, Carson Beck joined Miami after spending five years with Georgia. Beck and the Hurricanes started off the season hot, winning their first five games as Beck threw 11 touchdowns to three picks. They then hit a bump in the road—particularly during a matchup with Louisville that saw him throw four interceptions.
Following a rocky midseason stretch that saw the Hurricanes lose two games, which cost them a chance to compete in the ACC championship game, Beck and Miami closed out the year strong by winning four straight while Beck threw at least three touchdowns in each of their last three games.
7. Ty Simpson, Alabama
Cmp%
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
Int
Rush Yards
TD
64.3%
3,268
7.6
26
5
98
2
Outside of a disappointing loss to Florida State, first-year Alabama starter Ty Simpson was one of the nation’s hottest quarterbacks at the beginning of the season. He threw 21 touchdowns to just one pick over the first nine weeks while leading the Crimson Tide to wins over then-ranked teams Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tennessee.
Simpson’s consistency waned over the final month as he threw five touchdowns to three picks while falling to Oklahoma and Georgia. He will face Oklahoma again the first round of the playoff a Friday, a rematch of the 23–21 loss that saw him go 28-of-42 for 326 yards, one touchdown and a pick.
6. Gunner Stockton, Georgia
Cmp%
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
Int
Rush Yards
TD
70.7%
2,691
7.6
23
5
442
8
Following Carson Beck’s departure for Miami, Gunner Stockton took over as Georgia’s full-time starter. He’s been successful in doing so, completing 70.7% of his passes for 2,691 yards, 23 touchdowns and five picks while also rushing for 442 yards and eight touchdowns.
Stockton is one of the few quarterbacks in this year’s playoff with experience playing in a CFP game. In last year’s quarterfinal game against Notre Dame, Stockton completed 20-of-34 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown while getting sacked four times in relief of the injured Beck.
This could be a key advantage for Stockton, who has notably played some of his best football in the biggest of games this season. He scored five total touchdowns in each of his wins over Ole Miss and Texas, and threw for three more touchdowns in the SEC championship game win against Alabama.
5. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
Cmp%
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
Int
Rush Yards
TD
65.5%
3,016
9.1
18
3
470
6
Trinidad Chambliss joined Ole Miss this year after spending three seasons with Division II Ferris State. The former D-II national champion began the season backing up Austin Simmons before he suffered an early-season injury that provided Chambliss the opportunity to start. Chambliss has made the most of this opportunity, leading the Rebels to an 11–1 record as he completed 65.5% of his passes for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and three picks while rushing for 470 yards and six touchdowns.
Chambliss will be going through the playoff without head coach Lane Kiffin, who infamously departed for LSU at the end of the season. Ole Miss has retained offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. for the playoff but Chambliss will still be tested—by both the high-level competition and the internal staff shakeup.
Fortunately, Chambliss’s first postseason test will come against a familiar foe in Tulane. Earlier this season, Chambliss completed 63% of his passes for 307 yards two touchdowns and 112 rushing yards in a dominant 45–10 win against the Green Wave. He’ll look to replicate that kind of performance on Saturday.
4. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Cmp%
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
Int
Rush Yards
TD
61.8%
2,932
8.7
25
10
466
6
Like a number of other quarterbacks, Reed will especially be tested going up against top teams in the playoff. He completed just 45.9% of his passes in a win over Notre Dame earlier this season, and threw two picks in Texas A&M’s wins over LSU and South Carolina and again in the Aggies’ loss to Texas.
Reed has been clutch this season though, from throwing a game-winning touchdown pass against Notre Dame on fourth-and-goal to overcoming a 30–3 halftime deficit vs. the Gamecocks. Those experiences should serve him well in the upcoming playoff.
3. Dante Moore, Oregon
Cmp%
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
Int
Rush Yards
TD
72.5%
2,733
8.7
24
6
191
1
Dante Moore re-emerged as a starter this year during his second season with Oregon. After an inconsistent freshman season with UCLA, Moore transferred to the Ducks and sat behind Dillon Gabriel in 2024 before taking over the reins this season. In the process, the former five-star recruit has shown exactly why he was such a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school. While leading Oregon to the No. 5 seed and a CFP berth, he’s flashed his dynamic athletic ability as he’s completed 72.5% of his passes for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns and six picks.
2. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Cmp%
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
Int
Rush Yards
TD
78.4%
3,323
9.3
31
6
-2
0
Julian Sayin has been exceptional for the Buckeyes in his first season as a starter. The sophomore quarterback has completed 78.4% of his passes for 3,323 yards, 31 touchdowns and six interceptions.
While putting up the second-most passing yards and passing touchdowns in the FBS, Sayin guided the defending champions to a 12–0 record before falling to Indiana in a close Big Ten championship game. Sayin comes into the playoff without a ton of experience, but the potential to make a splash.
1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Cmp%
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
Int
Rush Yards
TD
71.5%
2,980
9.4
33
6
240
6
Unsurprisingly, Fernando Mendoza tops this list as the top quarterback in the CFP. The 2025 Heisman trophy winner, Mendoza leads the FBS with 33 touchdown passes this year.
It’s not just that Mendoza is the FBS touchdown leader or plays for the No. 1 team in the country, he’s also come up clutch for the Hoosiers on multiple occasions. From his game-winning touchdown to beat Penn State to his game-sealing third down throw to give Indiana their first Big Ten title in nearly 60 years, Mendoza has shined in the brightest of moments, and will try to do so again under the limelight of the playoff.