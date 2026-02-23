Notre Dame Among National Championship Favorites Next Season

Notre Dame thought it had a title-contending team in 2025, but the Fighting Irish never got the chance to prove that as they fell just short of a College Football Playoff bid.

That sets in motion a redemption tour in 2026, with Marcus Freeman and many returning players motivated to "leave no doubt." The Irish begin the season at Lambeau Field against Wisconsin, and have three opponents in CBS Sports' 2026 top-25 rankings: No. 12 BYU, No. 13 Miami and No. 23 SMU.



With returning talent and meaningful transfer portal additions, Notre Dame is shaping up to be a real contender next season.

ESPN's Greg McElroy loves Notre Dame in 2026

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In a recent episode of the Always College Football podcast, ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy had strong words about Notre Dame's title chances 2026.

"Why is 2026 going to be different? Well, because it feels like for the first time in eternity, Notre Dame isn't starting a new quarterback. I mean, we've seen the Sam Hartmans, we've seen the Riley Leonard's, we've seen talented guys.



But in many ways, they're kind of mercenaries, one-year rentals. Well, CJ Carr is the program. While other teams are installing new terminology and kind of feeling out their new portal quarterbacks, CJ Carr and [offensive coordinator Mike] Denbrock, they'll be playing chess while everyone else is still playing checkers."

"Right now, Carr is currently a Heisman co-favorite next year for a reason. He's not just managing this offense, he's gonna be weaponizing it for sure. You're no longer kind of a possession passing attack, you are a vertical nightmare. This is probably the fastest wide receiver corps that we've seen in South Bend in quite a while. They have riches at the running back spot that you wouldn't believe."

"... A lot of people have them in the top three in their early projections. I'm gonna tell you right now, I think I'm gonna go into the season having them at No. 1. With the new rules, an 11-1, 12-0 Notre Dame is a lock for a first-round bye, and the independent disadvantage kind of gone, now it's about execution. ... Marcus Freeman has his team, he has his quarterback, now he jus needs his ring. And it could be 2026 as the year that delivers it."

Jack Ankony's take

Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with running back Aneyas Williams (22) after a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

McElroy's point about Carr and Denbrock returning is perhaps the strongest reason for optimism around Notre Dame heading into 2026. And we know the offensive line and run game will be strong year in and year out.

But the reasons I'm bullish about Notre Dame's title chances are two key areas. Notre Dame could have its best receiving corps in years with Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse returing, along with the addition of Ohio State transfers Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter.

The other area that should be a huge strength is the secondary, which could be among the nation's best. Starting cornerbacks Leonard Moore, a Jim Thorpe Award finalist last season, and Christian Gray return, as do safeties Adon Shuler, a captain last season, and Tae Johnson.

There are no glaring weaknesses on this team, which should have some extra motivation after feeling wronged by the CFP committee last season.

