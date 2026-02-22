How Charlie Partridge Can Make Notre Dame's Defense No. 1

Entering the 2026 season, the Notre Dame offense features a very exciting and talented, but largely inexperienced group of talent centered around returning quarterback, and early Heisman favorite, CJ Carr.



While the offense has tough questions that must be answered in every position group, the Irish defense is in a different position.

For the most part, the Irish defensive two-deep is fairly well known and respected, especially in the secondary and linebacker areas. Where things get interesting is along the defensive line.



New defensive line coach Charlie Partridge heads to South Bend, regarded as one of the best at his craft in both the NFL and college ranks. He will be tasked with turning this unit from pretty good to title-winning level. And he's got plenty of talent to work with to do just that.

The Partridge hire is a fresh start for the existing roster

Notre Dame's defensive front was by no means poor in 2025, but it wasn't dominant. It wasn't elite. It couldn't take over the biggest games of the season.



That level of output is what it'll take for the Irish to reach the promised land in 2026. Partridge is first tasked with getting more out of returning players like Boubacar Traore, Jason Onye, Bryce Young, and Elijah Hughes.

Partridge has no history with these players. This is a clean slate. This is a perfect opportunity for each player to push themselves to prove their snap-worthiness to their new coach. On Partridge's end. He's considered one of the best at his craft in the world; it's reasonable to think his teaching style will aid these players in stepping their game up. This is exciting.

Notre Dame's defensive line portal pickups loom large

It was no secret entering portal season that the Irish were in the market for multiple defensive linemen. After a slow start as the portal window opened, Notre Dame ended up landing three players along the defensive front, each having unique body types and skill sets.

Long-time Irish commit Keon Keeley heads to Notre Dame from Alabama as an athletic edge player yet to reach his full potential. Tionne Gray heads to South Bend via Oregon, all 6-6, 336 lbs of him. And Francis Brewu comes over from Pitt, where Charlie Partridge originally recruited him as a smaller-bodied inside player.



I cannot wait to see how Partidge blends the usage of the existing players in the defensive line room with the portal pickups.



If he can find the right fit and feel for his position room, the Notre Dame defense could very well be the best in the nation overall, and that would go a long way to Marcus Freeman hoisting the title trophy next January.