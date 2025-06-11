Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame’s 2025 SEC Road Trip: Kickoff Time Officially Announced

Notre Dame's trip to Arkansas in late-September now has an official start time

Nick Shepkowski

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Chris Fowler a broadcaster for ESPN, left, speaks with Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Chris Fowler a broadcaster for ESPN, left, speaks with Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame football plays two SEC teams in 2025, hosting Texas A&M on Sept. 13 and traveling to Arkansas on Sept. 27. We already knew that Notre Dame's date with Texas A&M would be a night game, but on Wednesday found out it's trip to Arkansas will get an early start as kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame doesn't play a whole lot of noon kickoffs but considering its a road game in SEC country, I have trouble believing anyone in South Bend is going to be very upset. Add in the fact Arkansas knocked off No. 4 Tennessee last year under the lights at home and there is more reason to appreciate the early afternoon kickoff time.

The game will air on ABC on a fairly big Saturday of college football. That day's biggest games include Georgia hosting Alabama as well as Penn State hosting Oregon, both of which will be played in prime time.

Notre Dame has never played Arkansas all-time. The two were scheduled to meet in 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium before the Covid pandemic put an end to that. Arkansas' first trip to South Bend is currently slated to occur the second week of the 2028 season.

Notre Dame's 2025 Football Schedule:

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman during a game against Indiana in 202
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates a touchdown scored during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana University at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aug. 31: at Miami (FL), 7:30 p.m. ET
Sept. 13: vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. ET
Sept. 20: vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m. ET
Sept. 27: at Arkansas, 12:00 p.m. ET
Oct. 4: vs. Boise State, 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 11: vs. NC State, 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 18: vs. USC. 7:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 1: at Boston College, Time TBD
Nov. 8: vs. Navy, 7:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 15: at Pittsburgh, Time TBD
Nov. 22: vs. Syracuse, 3:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 29: at Stanford, Time TBD

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football