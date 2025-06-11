Notre Dame’s 2025 SEC Road Trip: Kickoff Time Officially Announced
Notre Dame football plays two SEC teams in 2025, hosting Texas A&M on Sept. 13 and traveling to Arkansas on Sept. 27. We already knew that Notre Dame's date with Texas A&M would be a night game, but on Wednesday found out it's trip to Arkansas will get an early start as kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET.
Notre Dame doesn't play a whole lot of noon kickoffs but considering its a road game in SEC country, I have trouble believing anyone in South Bend is going to be very upset. Add in the fact Arkansas knocked off No. 4 Tennessee last year under the lights at home and there is more reason to appreciate the early afternoon kickoff time.
The game will air on ABC on a fairly big Saturday of college football. That day's biggest games include Georgia hosting Alabama as well as Penn State hosting Oregon, both of which will be played in prime time.
Notre Dame has never played Arkansas all-time. The two were scheduled to meet in 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium before the Covid pandemic put an end to that. Arkansas' first trip to South Bend is currently slated to occur the second week of the 2028 season.
Notre Dame's 2025 Football Schedule:
Aug. 31: at Miami (FL), 7:30 p.m. ET
Sept. 13: vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. ET
Sept. 20: vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m. ET
Sept. 27: at Arkansas, 12:00 p.m. ET
Oct. 4: vs. Boise State, 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 11: vs. NC State, 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 18: vs. USC. 7:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 1: at Boston College, Time TBD
Nov. 8: vs. Navy, 7:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 15: at Pittsburgh, Time TBD
Nov. 22: vs. Syracuse, 3:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 29: at Stanford, Time TBD