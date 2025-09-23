Notre Dame vs Arkansas: Must-Win Clash to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Notre Dame and Arkansas are both struggling out of the gate as each had high hopes entering the 2025 season. Unfortunately for both sides, each program has two losses on its ledger before the calendar even turns to October. For all of the hype, all of the buildup, and all of the hope, each team is trying to clean up its early mistakes and salvage its season.
In just a few short days, one of these teams will feel as though it's steadying the rocky seas, while the other one will question what direction their program is heading in and what to do about it. Lets take a look at what is on the line from both perspectives.
Notre Dame's defense is offensive
Notre Dame's offense is beginning to find its footing and looks to be an exciting unit. Young CJ Carr is rapidly developing confidence and has played about as well as anyone could've hoped for in his first few starts for the Irish. The Irish feature terrific running backs and more true receiving targets than Irish fans have been used to. As the offensive line continues to improve, so too will this operation overall.
The Irish defense, on the other hand, is an issue. Through three games, the Irish have allowed the second-most points they've ever given up in as many games, only to the 2007 Notre Dame team, which ended the year with only three wins.
The Notre Dame pass defense, specifically, has gone from first in many statistical categories last season to below 100th this year. New Irish defensive coordinator Chris Ash is under fire, so to speak, as he tries to tighten up his unit against a very potent and dangerous Arkansas offense led by dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green.
Should Notre Dame drop this game to Arkansas, one has to wonder exactly where this season is headed, as the Irish will have picked up their third loss in four games. This game result could be a season-defining fault line.
Arkansas is reeling after a brutal loss to Memphis
While Notre Dame has its issues on the defensive side of the ball to navigate, Arkansas HC Sam Pittman is feeling the heat as well. The Razorbacks are coming off a brutal and painful loss to Memphis last week, in which they were in position to score and lock up a win when a fumble deep in Memphis territory cost them the game.
Now, with two losses, many in the Arkansas media and fanbase are asking some tough big-picture questions about the program and HC Sam Pittman. Is he the right man for this job long-term? The vibes in Fayetteville are not great as the Irish head to town this week for a daytime early fall battle.
By early afternoon Saturday, one of these programs will feel like it's salvaged its chances for a solid season, while the other will be asking some tough questions without any easy answers as it endures its third loss. This is a high-stakes matinee.