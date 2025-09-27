Notre Dame Blasts Arkansas — What We Learned from the Irish Win
Notre Dame moved to 2-2 Saturday with a dominating win at Arkansas, routing the Razorbacks 56-13.
The win brings an eventful first month of the regular season to an end, as Notre Dame tries to claw its way back into the College Football Playoff picture after starting the season 0-2.
Notre Dame put on a show Saturday in Fayetteville, making its first trip to Arkansas a memorable one. Here are the initial takeaways from Saturday's drubbing of the Razorbacks.
Notre Dame's Elite Offense
Outside of Notre Dame's first half at Miami, the Fighting Irish offense has been on a scoring rampage. That showed early and often for Notre Dame at Arkansas, as the Irish scored touchdowns on each of its six first-half possessions. Big plays were all over the place as Arkansas didn't have an answer for Notre Dame. The Irish averaged under five yards per carry, which feels a bit shocking, but CJ Carr averaged over 11 yards per pass attempt and was given significant time almost all afternoon.
Jeremiyah Love Again a Heisman Candidate?
Don't attack the messenger; I'm simply repeating what others are saying around the internet. While I think Jeremiyah Love's Heisman chances went away the second the clock hit 0:00 in Notre Dame's season-opening loss at Miami,
However, Love made his 19 touches count at Arkansas, totaling 127 yards and four touchdowns, two on the ground and two on receptions. He and Jadarian Price combined for 248 yards on a day that Arkansas' already battered run defense had a disappointing day.
Sky Is the Limit for CJ Carr
CJ Carr has done everything and more that was hoped for when he was named Notre Dame's starting quarterback. The Irish haven't had a quarterback that can deliver the deep ball like Carr in quite some time, perhaps since as long ago as Jimmy Clausen, or at best, since DeShone Kizer. Through one-third of the regular season, Carr is averaging over 10 yards per pass attempt, and as shown above, has caught the eye of one of college football's most prominent reporters. The sky appears to be the limit for CJ Carr at Notre Dame, and for Notre Dame's offense as long as it has Carr.
Defense Was Improved
Arkansas started fairly quickly, going for a field goal on its opening drive, a touchdown on its third, and another field goal on its fourth. That was it, however, Notre Dame played its best game of the year defensively against a team that has been very strong offensively. The game score changed what Arkansas had to try to do, making it more predictable. Still, for a defense that hasn't been able to stop a nosebleed for the majority of the year, Saturday was a significant step in the right direction.
Ty Washington Called His Shot vs. Arkansas
Former Arkansas tight end Ty Washington was asked by the media about what is different about Razorbacks fans than the Fighting Irish faithful.
"But if you really shut them out quick, it will be done. The fan base will be quiet and everybody will go home."
Washington returned to his former school Saturday and helped make quick work of the Razorbacks as the stadium began to empty after Notre Dame took a 42-13 lead just before halftime. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was about as loud as a yoga studio by the fourth quarter.
Attitude Shown with Fake Punt in Third Quarter
The social media world was abuzz following Notre Dame's fake punt attempt in the third quarter, but personally, I loved it. I don't look at it as trying to embarrass Arkansas, but instead as a no-mercy type attitude that Freeman is trying to instill in Notre Dame. The drive didn't end with points, but in a way it had the feel of what Curt Cignetti and Indiana did to Illinois last week. Freeman giving it the green light was his own way of being unsatisfied with how Notre Dame's offense came out of halftime and I took it as much as a call to his own team to raise expectations for the full 60 minutes of the game as anything else.
College Football Playoff Dream Remains Alive
It's another notch in the belt, another step towards possibly making the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame's defense isn't fixed simply because it routed Arkansas on Saturday, but the remaining schedule for the Fighting Irish is anything but daunting.
A ton more needs to be cleaned up before expectations can be raised to that, but it's an impressive showing in an SEC venue for a team that's a month into a significant overhaul from a year ago.