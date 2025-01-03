Irish Breakdown

Social Media Reacts as Notre Dame Dominates Georgia to Advance in College Football Playoff

Notre Dame took out 31 years of frustration on Georgia and is headed to the national semi-finals.

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Harrison (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome.
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Harrison (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Notre Dame took out 31 years of frustration of failing in the big one Thursday afternoon as it beat up Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, 23-10.

The Irish struggled to get things going offensively early but overall were better in all three phases than Georgia.

Riley Leonard kickstarted the offense and got things going.

Notre Dame's special teams shined all over the field.

And the Notre Dame defense flat-out dominated the Georgia Bulldogs.

Notre Dame now heads to the Orange Bowl where it will take on Penn State for a spot in the national championship. Notre Dame fans and haters alike were ecstatic following the huge victory and took to social media to react.

Below are some of the best social media posts following the MASSIVE victory!

Notre Dame Wins the Sugar Bowl!

Notre Dame Sugar Bowl Throwback

Marcus Freeman During the Alma Mater Postgame

Notre Dame Won Playing a Man Down

Major Bowl Drought Over for Notre Dame

Defending Indiana After Notre Dame Wins Again

Notre Dame Legend Reacts

Marcus Freeman - Meet Dan Campbell

Another Notre Dame Great Reacts

SEC Making Notre Dame Fans Out of the Nation

Notre Dame Football: Wake Up Those Echoes

Best Thing to Happen to Notre Dame

Notre Dame Hockey Reacts to Football Win

WWE Superstar Sheamus

Another SEC Victory for Notre Dame

