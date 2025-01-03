Social Media Reacts as Notre Dame Dominates Georgia to Advance in College Football Playoff
Notre Dame took out 31 years of frustration on Georgia and is headed to the national semi-finals.
In this story:
Notre Dame took out 31 years of frustration of failing in the big one Thursday afternoon as it beat up Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, 23-10.
The Irish struggled to get things going offensively early but overall were better in all three phases than Georgia.
Riley Leonard kickstarted the offense and got things going.
Notre Dame's special teams shined all over the field.
And the Notre Dame defense flat-out dominated the Georgia Bulldogs.
Notre Dame now heads to the Orange Bowl where it will take on Penn State for a spot in the national championship. Notre Dame fans and haters alike were ecstatic following the huge victory and took to social media to react.
Below are some of the best social media posts following the MASSIVE victory!
Notre Dame Wins the Sugar Bowl!
Notre Dame Sugar Bowl Throwback
Marcus Freeman During the Alma Mater Postgame
Notre Dame Won Playing a Man Down
Major Bowl Drought Over for Notre Dame
Defending Indiana After Notre Dame Wins Again
Notre Dame Legend Reacts
Marcus Freeman - Meet Dan Campbell
Another Notre Dame Great Reacts
SEC Making Notre Dame Fans Out of the Nation
Notre Dame Football: Wake Up Those Echoes
Best Thing to Happen to Notre Dame
Notre Dame Hockey Reacts to Football Win
WWE Superstar Sheamus
Another SEC Victory for Notre Dame
More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Notre Dame Outslugs Georgia to Record Biggest Win in 31 Years
Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Sugar Bowl Halftime Report and Analysis
Published