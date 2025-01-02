Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Sugar Bowl Halftime Report and Analysis
Notre Dame leads Georgia at halftime of the Sugar Bowl, 13-3.
The table seemed to be leaning in Georgia's favor most of the first 20 minutes, as the Bulldogs were able to put together multiple drives and get deep into Notre Dame territory.
However, a forced fumble kept Georgia from getting an early lead and bought Notre Dame's offense some time. The Irish then started to get things going on offense, putting up a 13-3 lead by halftime.
How did we get there and what needs to happen in the second half?
Notre Dame Takeaways Absolutely Huge
It was stated with everyone before the game that forcing turnovers against a quarterback in his first were a must for Notre Dame to have a chance at victory. That's what happened as it wasn't interceptions but instead a pair of fumbles by the Bulldogs (one by QB Gunner Stockton and the other by RB Trevor Etienne).
RJ Oben hasn't lived up to expectations the majority of the year, but based on his strip sack of Stockton late in the first half that set up the game's first touchdown, that play was worth every dollar of NIL money Oben received by playing at Notre Dame.
Riley Leonard Been the Difference Maker
Notre Dame's offense had done pretty much nothing before Riley Leonard ran for the first time with 11:33 left in the second quarter. That run went for five yards but two plays later he bolted for 32 yards and got the Irish into Georgia territory for the first time on the afternoon.
I can't make the point strong enough: Notre Dame's offense was a nothing burger until it called on Leonard's feet. Doing so led to two field goals and then made life easier for Beaux Collins to beat his defender and get open for the game's first touchdown to cap the first half.
Mitch Jeter Comes up Huge for Notre Dame
The kicking situation at Notre Dame has been rocky at best the last couple of months as transfer kicker Mitch Jeter has struggled with recovering from injury. Jeter declared himself back after hitting a long field goal just before halftime against Indiana and was twice as nice in the first half against Georgia, hitting from beyond 40-yards twice.
Keys to Second Half for Notre Dame
Notre Dame gets the ball to start the second half in a possession that will be huge. A sustained drive, even if it doesn't end in the Georgia endzone would be huge. The Bulldogs have found themselves down at half a few times so far this year though, so this isn't exactly foreign territory for them.
Staying on the attack is key, not settling back and playing safe by any means. After a hot start by Gunner Stockton, the Georgia passing game hit the skids as he completed just 3 of his last 8 passes of the first half.
Notre Dame leads 13-3 and we're yet to see the Irish do anything tricky yet on special teams, either. Be sure to keep an eye on that as well.