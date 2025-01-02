Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Sugar Bowl Halftime Report and Analysis

Notre Dame starts slow, closes fast in first half of Sugar Bowl

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaiden Ausberry (4) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter after the game during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaiden Ausberry (4) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter after the game during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame leads Georgia at halftime of the Sugar Bowl, 13-3.

The table seemed to be leaning in Georgia's favor most of the first 20 minutes, as the Bulldogs were able to put together multiple drives and get deep into Notre Dame territory.

However, a forced fumble kept Georgia from getting an early lead and bought Notre Dame's offense some time. The Irish then started to get things going on offense, putting up a 13-3 lead by halftime.

How did we get there and what needs to happen in the second half?

Notre Dame Takeaways Absolutely Huge

It was stated with everyone before the game that forcing turnovers against a quarterback in his first were a must for Notre Dame to have a chance at victory. That's what happened as it wasn't interceptions but instead a pair of fumbles by the Bulldogs (one by QB Gunner Stockton and the other by RB Trevor Etienne).

RJ Oben hasn't lived up to expectations the majority of the year, but based on his strip sack of Stockton late in the first half that set up the game's first touchdown, that play was worth every dollar of NIL money Oben received by playing at Notre Dame.

Riley Leonard Been the Difference Maker

Notre Dame's offense had done pretty much nothing before Riley Leonard ran for the first time with 11:33 left in the second quarter. That run went for five yards but two plays later he bolted for 32 yards and got the Irish into Georgia territory for the first time on the afternoon.

I can't make the point strong enough: Notre Dame's offense was a nothing burger until it called on Leonard's feet. Doing so led to two field goals and then made life easier for Beaux Collins to beat his defender and get open for the game's first touchdown to cap the first half.

Mitch Jeter Comes up Huge for Notre Dame

The kicking situation at Notre Dame has been rocky at best the last couple of months as transfer kicker Mitch Jeter has struggled with recovering from injury. Jeter declared himself back after hitting a long field goal just before halftime against Indiana and was twice as nice in the first half against Georgia, hitting from beyond 40-yards twice.

Keys to Second Half for Notre Dame

Riley Leonard runs the ball for Notre Dame against Georgia in the Sugar Bow
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) scrambles out the pocket agains Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Notre Dame gets the ball to start the second half in a possession that will be huge. A sustained drive, even if it doesn't end in the Georgia endzone would be huge. The Bulldogs have found themselves down at half a few times so far this year though, so this isn't exactly foreign territory for them.

Staying on the attack is key, not settling back and playing safe by any means. After a hot start by Gunner Stockton, the Georgia passing game hit the skids as he completed just 3 of his last 8 passes of the first half.

Notre Dame leads 13-3 and we're yet to see the Irish do anything tricky yet on special teams, either. Be sure to keep an eye on that as well.

More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

A Look at Notre Dame's Massive College Football Playoff Payday in Comparison to Others

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard Scouts Georgia Defense Ahead of Sugar Bowl

Urban Meyer Makes His Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl

Kirby Smart Breaks Down Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman Ahead of Sugar Bowl

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football