Notre Dame's trip to Purdue went about as well as one could expect, with the Fighting Irish dominating the Boilermakers to the tune of a 49-10 victory.



While outside of the running game, leaving a good amount to still be desired, Notre Dame as a whole was dominating in Saturday's victory.



There were several big-time performances on the afternoon, but a few stuck out even that much more than others.



Here are Notre Dame's biggest winners from Saturday's victory.

Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman waits to lead his team onto the field before a NCAA football game between Notre Dame and Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in West Lafayette. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OK, Marcus Freeman led a team to a victory as a four-touchdown favorite - what's the big deal?



Freeman's September struggles are well documented as six of his 12 career losses as Notre Dame's head coach have come before the end of the first full month.



Big favorites or not, Notre Dame is unbeaten at the end of September for the first time since Brian Kelly led it to a 4-0 start in 2021.

CJ Carr and Downfield Passing Game

Sep 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) throws for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember back to the start of the month when Notre Dame beat Wisconsin 41-13, but the ball wasn't thrown downfield much whatsoever?



It turns out that wasn't a sign of things to come for the entire season after all.

Carr attempted just 22 passes all day, completing 14 of them, but connecting on big play after big play.



Yes, it was against the Purdue defense, which leaves more than a lot to be desired, but five different Notre Dame receivers hauled in receptions of more than 25 yards on Saturday.

Bryce Young

Notre Dame entered 2026 wondering if a second pass rusher was going to emerge opposite of Boubacar Traore.



It turns out junior Bryce Young is taking that next step we've heard so much about the last two years.



Young had a pair of sacks against Purdue on Saturday, one of them forcing a fumble that Drayk Bowen was able to return for a touchdown.

Four games into 2026, Young has already surpassed his sacks total from 2025.

Joey O'Brien

Notre Dame has developed star defensive backs at an extremely high rate of late and Saturday certainly made it seem that the next is on campus.



Freshman safety Joey O'Brien got his first career start after a wrist injury sidelined Luke Talich, and O'Brien wasted very little time getting down to business.



His first career start ended with five tackles and half a sack, but O'Brien showed a strength in clogging running lanes, and Purdue's offense, which has lived off long passes, didn't complete a pass for more than 20 yards all day against the true freshman starter.