It wasn't easy, but even nine years after the rivalry stopped being played almost annually, that was to be expected. Afterall, it was Notre Dame taking on Michigan State, and history speaks to Michigan State usually giving the Fighting Irish a hard time.



Despite that, Notre Dame still suffocated the Spartans and moved to 3-0 with a 27-10 victory.

In the win, Notre Dame had several key showings, but a few stars shone even brighter than others, as they were the biggest winners of the latest victory at Notre Dame Stadium.

Chris Ash - Defensive Coordinator

Early in Michigan State's first possession of the second half, it appeared the Spartans were starting to lean a bit on Notre Dame. Then Chris Ash started blitzing from different spots almost the entire rest of the night.



Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic couldn't get comfortable the rest of the night and the Spartans didn't threaten to score the rest of the way.



In six second-half quarters so far this year, Ash's defense has allowed only three points.

Luke Talich - Safety

I don't know if I'm the makeshift president of the Luke Talich Fan Club but every week the young man does something to impress me. With Brauntae Johnson out again Saturday, another start was had by Talich, and he again took full advantage.

Talich had a first-half interception and a quarterback sack as the game went on. In a world of disappearing walk-ons and endless transfers, he's getting what he deserves and more in the plays he's made early in 2026.

Micah Gilbert - Wide Receiver

No Notre Dame wide receiver has hauled in 170 receiving yards in a single game since Chase Claypool in 2017. Gilbert had a breakout game that started on the first play of the game, as he took a 61-yard reception and put Notre Dame deep in Michigan State territory.

Micah Gilbert, oh my goodness!



📺 Michigan State at Notre Dame on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/MMN3rrGk6B — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 20, 2026

He'd have more on the night, and as Notre Dame continues to try and figure out what it has in its wide receiver room, Gilbert's coming-out party showed what a developing weapon is.

Nolan James, Jr. - Running Back

Notre Dame's running struggles have been well documented going into Saturday night's game, and the first half largely showed more of the same.



That's why Nolan James, Jr. has to be the biggest winner on Saturday.



James might not have a ton of flash, but don't let that fool you.

Nolan James Jr. with his THIRD rushing TD of the season! 🍀



📺 Notre Dame Football: Michigan State @ Notre Dame on NBC + Peacock pic.twitter.com/k2XzThsWA6 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 19, 2026

In the second half, James took over as the load back, finishing with 26 carries, 121 rushing yards, and a touchdown, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Notre Dame has been looking for someone to step up in the run game, and it certainly felt like James positioned himself for more carries going forward with what he displayed Saturday.