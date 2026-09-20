It was a typical Notre Dame vs. Michigan State game, as it was anything but easy for the third-ranked Fighting Irish.



Yes, it wound up being a 27-10 victory, but the journey to get there was anything but pretty.



Notre Dame is 3-0 but it exits Saturday night with the same questions it entered the game with.

Instant thoughts from Notre Dame's 27-10 victory on Saturday night in South Bend.

Typical Notre Dame vs Michigan State Game

To those of you who are too young to remember a whole lot of what Michigan State vs. Notre Dame has been like - that was it. Sure, Notre Dame was the more talented team and was in control the vast majority of the game, but by no means was it easy for the night.



It would appear the early returns on the Pat Fitzgerald era in East Lansing show a team that is going to be a lot more physical than Michigan State teams of late.

Notre Dame Suffocates Another Opponent

It's not the sexiest style of play that sees a quick 50 burger put on the scoreboard, but it's plenty effective. Despite a couple of big plays being allowed early, Notre Dame's defense suffocated Michigan State in the second half, as the Irish expanded the lead, which was never really in doubt.



If you're looking for a comparison to a team that has recently won it all by looking somewhat like this, its the 2023 Michigan squad - minus the sign stealing.

Disappointing Opening Drive Set Tone

CJ Carr went play action and found Micah Gilbert for 61 yards on the very first play of the game. As great as that was, fizzling out due to a lackluster ability to run the ball, and settling for three points early felt like a loss for the opening drive.



It didn't end up mattering on Saturday but that's the kind of thing where the four points left on the field will come back to bite you against elite teams.

Fake Punt Decision

Notre Dame operated early in the game as if it were the underdog. At no point was that feeling more so than on the fake punt in the first quarter that got stopped, giving Michigan State possession at midfield.



Marcus Freeman stated at halftime that it was the wrong call, but my issue of it wasn't the call as much the execution. If Brayden Robinson goes outside like the play is blocked for, he gets the first down easily and might have a chance at a touchdown.



Instead, it was stopped two yards shy of the first down, and Michigan State was given new air, and it took advantage by going and scoring - keeping this contest closer than it should have been for longer than it needed to be.

Run Game Growth for Notre Dame

We all knew coming in that Notre Dame wasn't going to have anything like Jeremiyah Love or Jadarian Price in this backfield, but who would have expected that a quarter of the way into the regular season, we'd be trying to pass off a nine-yard run as an explosive rush?



Sometimes it feels like an offensive line issue and others it feels like a running back issue. The answer is probably somewhere in the middle between the two, but its got a very long way to go before anyone is going to take it seriously.

Nolan James Jr. with his THIRD rushing TD of the season! 🍀



📺 Notre Dame Football: Michigan State @ Notre Dame on NBC + Peacock pic.twitter.com/k2XzThsWA6 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 19, 2026

That all said, things did pick up in the second half in terms of running the ball, but still plenty to be desired, but it does appear that Nolan James has unseated Aneyas Williams atop the depth chart as James finished with 24 carries to the nine Williams got.



How much of it had to do with Williams getting flagged for the excessive celebration in the first half?



Whatever the case, James averaged nearly two full yards per carry more on Saturday night than Williams, as James finished the night with 121 rushing yards.



It wasn't great all night, but overall a step in the right direction for the Notre Dame run game.

Chris Ash Brings the Heat

Notre Dame's defense held another opponent under 14 points, allowing just 10 to Michigan State on Saturday night. It appeared in the early part of the second half that Michigan State's offensive front was starting to really lean on Notre Dame.



Props to Chris Ash for the pressures he was able to dial up, which resulted in a couple of stops and a chance for the offense to extend the lead. That led to more of a need to pass for Michigan State, which led to more pressure by the defense.



A very good night for Ash the longer it went.

Micah Gilbert Coming Out Party

Micah Gilbert, oh my goodness!



📺 Michigan State at Notre Dame on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/MMN3rrGk6B — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 20, 2026

Welcome to the big time, Micah Gilbert. The Notre Dame wide receiver had a career night, hauling in 170 receiving yards, topping his previous high of 47, which came last week against Rice. It was also the most receiving yards by a Notre Dame receiver in a single game since Chase Claypool put up 180 against Wake Forest in 2017.



Maybe it's the lack of explosion in the running game, but I'm seeing more of it from the wide receiver group each of the last two weeks.



