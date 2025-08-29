Notre Dame’s Strength of Schedule Just Took a Major Hit
Notre Dame has a big test on its hands Sunday when it opens the 2025 college football season at Miami, but not even a week into the year, a couple of later dates aren't looking too difficult for the Fighting Irish.
While Miami and Texas A&M are as difficult as any first two games you'll find in the country, the schedule appears to be getting a little easier than expected later on, at least through the season's first few games.
Boise State Gets Rocked at USF
Despite getting off to an early 7-0 lead at South Florida on Thursday evening, No. 25 Boise State was run out of Tampa the rest of the night, falling to the Bulls 34-7. It's a heavy dose of reality for the Broncos, who had to replace Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty this year, and averaged just 3.2 yards per carry.
The passing attack wasn't any better as starting quarterback Maddux Madsen threw for 225 yards on 46 attempts, an average of less than five yards per pass.
The blowout loss is almost certainly enough to end the Broncos' dreams of making it back to the College Football Playoff and has some wondering where it will even stand in the Mountain West this fall.
Notre Dame welcomes Boise State to South Bend on October 4 in a game that was previously expected to be a top 25 matchup.
Stanford Already Suffered a Brutal Loss
Although expectations aren't high for Stanford this fall, Notre Dame's November 29 opponent suffered an embarrassing defeat to start the year this past Saturday. Despite jumping out to a 10-0 lead at Hawai'i, the Cardinal were unable to close the deal.
Hawai'i rallied to take a 17-13 lead in the third quarter and then hit two field goals in the final 2:01 to go from down 20-17, to a 23-20, walk-off winner.
Notre Dame Needs to Impress Early
Nobody was looking at Boise State as a national championship contender, but it is viewed as the most successful Group of Six program annually. There are clearly major issues with this team, which means Notre Dame potentially beating them in October won't carry much weight.
Don't get it confused, Notre Dame going 11-1 isn't going to put it on any kind of playoff bubble, but perhaps there is less wiggle room with a second loss now. Boise State was supposed to be a respectable win, but it could have serious struggles this year.
It just means it's that much more important that Notre Dame gets off to a hot start and figures out a way to win its first two games against Miami and Texas A&M, and not needing that Boise State game to matter for resume building.