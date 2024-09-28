UPDATED: Notre Dame Star Defender Leaves Louisville Game with Injury
Notre Dame football has been dealt a tough hand with injuries already this 2024 college football season and it couldn't get out of the first quarter withouth suffering another one, and this appears significant.
Boubacar Traore, who has been outstanding in replacing Jordan Botelho at the Vyper position, went down with an injury late in the first quarter, moments after making a big play for the Notre Dame defense.
Greg Flammang of Irish Sports Daily is covering the game in South Bend today and notes that things didn't look good on the Notre Dame sideline regarding Traore shortly after.
We will keep you posted to any developments thoughout the afternoon.
UPDATE:
The NBC telecast has announced that Traore WILL NOT return to the game after suffering a left knee injury.