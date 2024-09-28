Notre Dame vs. Louisville: In-Game Live Analysis
Notre Dame and Louisville meet in South Bend as a pair of top 20 teams battle with playoff stakes on the line for both.
Check back during the game for instant thoughts as the game action goes on in South Bend.
Special Teams Woes for Louisville - 2:40 1Q (21-7 Notre Dame)
Another big play to start a Louisville drive, getting the Cardinals to their own 45 yard line as Isaac Brown rushed for 20 yards. The defense rose to the occassion however and forced an attempted punt by Louisville but a wild snap resulted in Kennedy Urlacher scooping and returning the ball to the Louisville three yard line.
Riley Leonard immediately found the end zone with a short plunge as Notre Dame has Louisville in deep trouble suddenly. Now can the Irish deliver a knockout blow early?
Riley Leonard's Deep Ball for Irish Lead - 4:59 1Q (14-7 Notre Dame)
After losing the battle for a fumble ball on the ensuing kickoff, Notre Dame's defense made up for a mistake. Tyler Shough pulled a read option and found an opening for big yardage, but was stripped of the ball. In what has been a rarity this year, Notre Dame was able to jump on a loose ball in great field position.
Four players later Riley Leonard exploited the Louisville pass defense that has been susceptible to date, finding Jaden Greathouse for his second touchdown pass of the year, this one from 34 yards out.
Notre Dame's Quick Offensive Response - 7:22 1Q (7-7)
Notre Dame's offense came back and responds with the exact kind of drive it needs. Despite a brutal drop on third down by Jaden Greathouse, Riley Leonard found veteran Jayden Thomas to pick up the fourth down and four plays later, Notre Dame punches in the tying score on the back of Jeremiyah Love.
It was the perfect drive to respond to the woeful start and exactly what the doctor ordered to not let Louisville run off with momentum.
Notre Dame's Brutal Start - 13:30 1Q (7-0 Louisville)
The special teams continue to be anything but special for this Notre Dame team as Devyn Ford fumbled the opening kickoff, setting up Louisville on the short field. Even with the benefit of a Louisville penalty for too many men on the field, Notre Dame still allows an easy conversion from 2nd and 11, and moments later, a touchdown on a broken coverage.